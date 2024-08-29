DGCA suspends flight training organisation over serious deficiencies

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the approval of Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd as a flight training organisation (FTO) after two pilots on a trainee flight were killed in Jharkhand on August 20. There was no immediate response from Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd on the suspension. (Representative file photo)

A statement issued by the regulator read, “DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd. from 23 to 24 August 2024. During the audit, several serious deficiencies and non-compliances of regulatory provisions were found.”

“Consequently, DGCA has suspended the approval granted to Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd to operate as Flying Training Organization and the FTO will now have to mandatorily undergo a de novo rectification process to ensure obligatory compliances,” it added.

There was no immediate response from Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd on the suspension.

On August 20, a trainee aircraft of a flying training organisation Alchemist Aviation Pvt. Ltd, engaged in local flying at Jamshedpur Sonari airport was involved in an accident in which both trainee pilot and instructor died.

The trainee pilot and an instructor’s remains were found after more than 40 hours in Jamshedpur after a Cessna 152 aircraft belonging to Alchemist Aviation lost contact with the air traffic controllers.