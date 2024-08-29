Flight services suspended for about three hours at Amritsar airport after 3 drones spotted in airspace

Flight services at the Amritsar airport were disrupted for nearly three hours after the air traffic control (ATC) tower spotted movement of three drones in the airspace on Wednesday, said an airport official. The airport authorities have informed police and sought help of the Air Force station adjoining the Amritsar airport in the matter (HT File)

Sandeep Aggarwal, officiating director of Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, said the drones were spotted at 10.10pm taking a hit at landing and taking off of scheduled flights. “The airport authorities informed the police and the help of the Air Force station adjoining the airport was also sought in the matter,” he said.

This is the first time that drones were spotted in the airspace, Aggarwal said. “It is matter of concern as the Amritsar airport is located close to the Pakistan border,” he added.

Investigation officer Balraj Singh said: “As part of the investigation, we have questioned the nearby villagers. We are yet to get details about the drones and their operators. A probe into the case into on.”

The flight services at the airport resumed at 12.45am, following clearance from the ATC, Aggarwal said.