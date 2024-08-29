 Flight services suspended for about three hours at Amritsar airport after 3 drones spotted in airspace - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flight services suspended for about three hours at Amritsar airport after 3 drones spotted in airspace

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 29, 2024 09:32 AM IST

This is for the first time that drones were spotted in the airspace and it is matter of concern as the Amritsar airport is located close to the Pakistan border, Sandeep Aggarwal, officiating director of Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, said.

Flight services at the Amritsar airport were disrupted for nearly three hours after the air traffic control (ATC) tower spotted movement of three drones in the airspace on Wednesday, said an airport official.

The airport authorities have informed police and sought help of the Air Force station adjoining the Amritsar airport in the matter (HT File)
The airport authorities have informed police and sought help of the Air Force station adjoining the Amritsar airport in the matter (HT File)

Sandeep Aggarwal, officiating director of Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, said the drones were spotted at 10.10pm taking a hit at landing and taking off of scheduled flights. “The airport authorities informed the police and the help of the Air Force station adjoining the airport was also sought in the matter,” he said.

This is the first time that drones were spotted in the airspace, Aggarwal said. “It is matter of concern as the Amritsar airport is located close to the Pakistan border,” he added.

Investigation officer Balraj Singh said: “As part of the investigation, we have questioned the nearby villagers. We are yet to get details about the drones and their operators. A probe into the case into on.”

The flight services at the airport resumed at 12.45am, following clearance from the ATC, Aggarwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Flight services suspended for about three hours at Amritsar airport after 3 drones spotted in airspace
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On