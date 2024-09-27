Couple kicked off flight, lands in court for sex act on packed plane, co-passengers outraged

A British couple that was kicked off an EasyJet flight for a lewd act back in March recently had their court hearing. Bradley Smith and Antonia Sullivan were caught red-handed while performing a sexual act in public view, which led to them being escorted off the flight. A British couple was kicked off an EasyJet flight for performing a sex act.

The couple was returning to Bristol from a holiday in Tenerife, Spain on March 3 when several witnesses on their EasyJet flight reported their inappropriate behaviour to the crew. During the 7 am flight, Bradley Smith sat on seat 16A while his girlfriend, Antonia Sullivan, sat next to him on 16B.

Their co-passenger in seat 16C was one of three people who saw their NSFW act, according to British newspaper The Sun. A mother and daughter duo sitting in the row behind the couple also witnessed it.

Here’s what happened

According to the witnesses, Bradley asked Antonia to perform a sexual act minutes after the flight took off from Spain. The couple then arranged some clothes over Bradley’s lap and commenced their explicit act in the packed flight.

“After a few minutes the witness was aware that the couple had re-arranged some coats over Smith’s lap and there followed vigorous hand movements beneath the coat,” prosecutor Maree Doyle told Bristol magistrates’ court.

“The witness sitting next to them could see what was happening while a mother and teenage daughter sitting behind the couple could also see what was going on,” the prosecutor said.

When the furious mom called cabin crew to complain, Antonia initially insisted that she was only rubbing her boyfriend’s leg. However, the couple was later escorted off the plane by police for questioning.

The judgement

Both Bradley, 22, and Antonia, 20, pleaded guilty to one act of outraging public decency by committing a sexual act in a public place in court earlier this week.

They have been asked to pay 100 GBP ( ₹11,000 INR approximately) as compensation to each of the three witnesses. Bradley was also ordered to complete 300 hours of community work, while Antonia got 270 hours.

Judge Lynne Matthews reprimanded the couple for their explicit behaviour in public. “You had no regard for the feelings of other passengers. There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening.

“Who do you think you are and what right do you think entitled you to behave in that way in full view of people on that flight?” the judge asked.