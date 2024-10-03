Indigo pilot refuses to take-off saying duty hours over, flight delayed by 5 hours

An Indigo flight from Pune to Bengaluru was delayed by five hours after the pilot refused to take off, citing duty limitations. A video that is being widely circulated online captures the frustration of passengers who faced an unprecedented delay in their travel plans. An Indigo pilot refused to take off from Pune citing the end of duty hours(X/@AG_Knocks)

According to an Indian Express report, the incident took place on September 24 but gained wider attention only recently, when footage from inside the aircraft went viral on social media. Sources quoted by the publication say the pilot would have exceeded his permissible working time if he had operated the Pune to Bengaluru Indigo flight.

Data from FlightRadar24 also revealed that the flight was supposed to depart Pune at 12.45 am. Instead, it took off only at 5.44 am and landed in Bengaluru around 6.50 am.

Take a look at the video below:

Responding to the video, aviation expert Sanjay Lazar explained that pilot and crew duty hours are set by regulators worldwide for the safety of passengers.

“The pilots CAN'T exceed their duty limits as it invites penalty from the DGCA including implications for their license… So in the interests of flight safety, the pilot knows what he is doing, please let him be. He didn’t cause the delay,” Lazar wrote.

While duty limitations are standard protocol, passengers expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of explanation from the airline. The viral video shows the pilot closing the cockpit door as passengers stood up to demand an explanation.

A viral Instagram post also claims that passengers were not provided refreshments, nor were they offered compensation.

(Also read: ‘Boarding chalu karao’: Angry Indigo passengers scream at staff over flight delay. Viral video)

Indigo confirmed the delay in a statement released on September 30. The low cost carrier blamed “operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations” for the five-hour delay.

“Flight 6E 361 scheduled to operate from Pune to Bengaluru on September 24, 2024, was delayed due to operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations. Customers were kept informed about the delay and our team was available throughout the duration to assist customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Indigo stated.