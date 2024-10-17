20th bomb threat: Vistara flight from Frankfurt declares emergency, lands safely in Mumbai

The 20th bomb threat reported by Indian carriers in a week involved a Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai, which prompted the pilot to declare a general emergency before landing safely at Mumbai airport early on Thursday. A Vistara aircraft prepares to land. (AFP file)

The flight, UK 28, was over Pakistan when it transmitted the code 7700, indicating a general emergency at around 6 am (IST) on Thursday, landing in Mumbai at approximately 7:40 am.

On Monday, three international flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats, followed by ten threats on Tuesday. At least six more threats were reported on Wednesday.

All these threats were communicated through social media platforms and were later confirmed as false. Both major scheduled Indian carriers and smaller regional airlines were affected by these threats.

A Vistara spokesperson confirmed that flight UK 028 faced a security threat received via social media. Following protocol, all relevant authorities were promptly notified.

The aircraft landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and was taken to an isolation bay, where all passengers were disembarked.

The airline is fully cooperating with security agencies to conduct the necessary security checks, airline added.

On October 14, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Muscat received a bomb threat minutes before takeoff. The aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and security checks were conducted, officials said.

Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu expressed serious concern regarding the recent disruptive acts. He condemned these “mischievous and unlawful” actions, highlighting the threat they pose to the safety, security, and operational integrity of the aviation sector.

In his statement, Naidu mentioned that Mumbai Police have arrested a minor linked to bomb threats issued against three flights and he assured that efforts are underway to identify and prosecute others involved in these disruptions.

A Canadian Air Force aircraft on Wednesday ferried stranded passengers from an Air India flight to Chicago, after the flight was diverted to Iqaluit airport following a bomb threat.