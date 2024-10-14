After Air India, IndiGo flight from Mumbai gets bomb threat, being inspected

An IndiGo flight, from Mumbai to Muscat, today received a bomb threat minutes before takeoff. The aircraft has been taken to an isolated bay and security checks are being conducted, officials said. IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat received a bomb threat(HT File)

“IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated," the airlines said in a statement.

"Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

The threat comes just hours after an Air India flight, heading from Mumbai to New York with 239 passengers, was diverted to Delhi airport due to a security concern.

Mumbai airport received a message on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a bomb in the flight bound to New York, reports news agency ANI. The message was conveyed to security agencies in Delhi and the call was taken to divert the aircraft to Delhi.

According to Delhi Police, the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board. All security agencies at the airport are on alert.

Bomb threats on the rise

Multiple airports have been the target of bomb threats, many of which have later turned out to be hoax.

Earlier on October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore received a bomb threat email following which the police registered an FIR. The mail sender also threatened to blow up other airports in the country.

Similarly, Vadodara Airport received a bomb threat via e-mail, which promoted a thorough search on October 5.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened following the received threat and authorities are currently investigating the matter.