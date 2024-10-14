Air India flight, heading to New York, diverted to Delhi due to bomb threat

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after the airline received a bomb threat, reports news agency PTI. The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.(HT File)

The flight, which took off at approximately 2 am, was immediately redirected to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, where it is currently grounded.

All standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer told PTI.

According to the sources, Mumbai airport received a message on X (formerly Twitter) regarding a bomb threat in the flight bound to New York. The message was conveyed to security agencies in Delhi and the call was taken to divert the aircraft to Delhi.

The Air India Spokesperson released a statement, saying "Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi.

"All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew."

Trichy mid-air flight glitch

The incident comes just days after an Air India Express Sharjah-bound flight from Tiruchirappalli experienced a mid-air technical glitch shortly after takeoff on Friday, forcing the plane to circle multiple times in the sky to reduce fuel and weight before landing safely.

Immediately after taking off, the aircraft experienced a fault related to hydraulic systems, the landing gear, the airlines said.

The quick thinking of the pilots prevented an untoward accident mid-air and saved the lives of approximately 141 passengers. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin complimented the pilots and the crew of the airship for carrying out a safe landing.

An Air India Express spokesperson said, "After reporting a technical snag, the aircraft circled multiple times in the designated area as an abundant precaution, to reduce fuel and weight considering the runway length, before making a safe precautionary landing.

"The cause of the snag will be duly investigated. In the interim, an alternative aircraft is being arranged for the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reiterate our commitment to prioritising safety in every aspect of our operations."

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.