Video shows pilots leaving Trichy airport after safely landing Air India Express plane

Air India Express Flight IX 613's pilots, Iqrom Rifadly Fahmi Zainal and Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole, were seen leaving the Tiruchirapalli airport after a harrowing experience dealing with a hydraulic failure mid-air. Crew members of Air India Express Flight IX 613 leave from Tiruchirapalli airport on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The quick thinking of the pilots prevented an untoward accident mid-air and saved the lives of approximately 141 passengers. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin complimented the pilots and the crew of the airship for carrying out a safe landing.

Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi also thanked the captain and co-pilot for the safe landing of the flight.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Many thanks to the captain and the co-pilot for the safe landing of flight IX613 from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah after the landing gear glitch. The courage and calm professionalism of the cockpit and cabin crew truly shone during this trying and tense moment.”

The flight heading from Tiruchirapalli to Sharjah, started facing issues in its landing gear. After detecting the cause of the issue, the pilots decided to circle in air for two hours to burn off excess fuel and landed back in Tiruchirapalli airport.

A senior Boeing pilot told PTI that narrow body planes such as the Boeing 737 do not have the option to dump fuel and can only burn fuel, which is why the pilots had to circle around to bring down the overall weight of the plane.

An Air India Express spokesperson told news agency PTI that no technical issues had been flagged by the operating crew before take-off. The issue is now under investigation and an alternative flight was being wrangled for the passengers to get to their destination.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said that all emergency teams responded promptly when the issue was detected at 18:05 pm.