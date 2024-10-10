Watch: How Air India paid tribute to late Ratan Tata

Air India made in-flight announcements on Thursday paying tribute to Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of the Tata Group, who breathed his last on Wednesday. Tata died at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Air India Express made an in-flight announcement for passengers, paying homage to Ratan Tata on Thursday.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we receive the news of the passing of Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Ratan Tata. In addition to his many wide-ranging and significant contributions, we are grateful for Mr. Tata’s immense contribution to Indian aviation and to the Tata group airlines. At Air India Express, we continue to be inspired and guided by his vision,” stated an Air India Express flight announcement for the passengers.

A licensed pilot who occasionally flew the company plane, Tata never married and was known for his relatively modest lifestyle and philanthropic work. He had been hospitalised in Mumbai since Monday for what the group initially described as routine check-ups related to age.

While they had assured the public that there was no cause for concern regarding his health, the group confirmed his death late on Wednesday without disclosing the cause of death.

Tributes poured in from around the globe, highlighting his immense popularity that transcended boundaries and generations.

Ratan Tata cremated with full state honour

Several corporate leaders, politicians, and celebrities gathered with hundreds of others on Thursday to pay their final respects to Ratan Tata. His last rites were conducted at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai with full state honours, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Congress leader and former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

On Thursday, the Tata Group of Companies held a meeting to express condolences for the passing of Ratan Naval Tata. Senior executives from the Tata conglomerate gathered for a meeting at the Centre for Excellence.

"We are saddened by the passing of our beloved Mr. Ratan Tata, an extraordinary leader, visionary, and philanthropist whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata group but also the fabric of our nation," the companies stated in a joint message.

Suresh Sonthalia, National Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), referred to Ratan Tata as a "true nationalist and philanthropist."

In his condolence message, Sonthalia noted that Tata generously contributed whenever India faced challenges, including during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In tribute to Tata, Maharashtra and several other states declared a day of mourning, and some official events, including a scheduled press conference by Goyal regarding his US visit, were cancelled.