London-bound Air India flight diverted to Copenhagen after passenger falls ill mid-air

An Air India flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Copenhagen on Sunday due to a medical emergency, an airline official said. A male passenger feeling unwell was taken off the flight and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Air India flight AI111 diverts to Copenhagen, passenger taken to hospital.(Representative Image)

“AI111 on the Delhi-London sector of 6 October 2024 was diverted to Copenhagen airport, Denmark, due to a medical emergency. A guest on board, with complaints of illness, has been deplaned and taken to the local hospital for immediate medical attention,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Flight resumed its journey to London

The flight later resumed its journey to London.

"Our ground colleagues at Copenhagen airport did their best to minimise inconvenience caused to all the guests due to this diversion. The flight has left from Copenhagen and is expected to land at London shortly. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain top priority," it added.

In other news, Air India is introducing a new policy for its cabin crew on domestic and international flights, where some crew members will be required to share rooms during layovers. This change will not apply to Air India Express, which recently merged with AIX Connect.

For international flights, the cabin crew's allowances will be increased from the current USD 75-125 range to USD 85-135. However, the allowance for domestic flight crews remains unchanged at ₹1,000 per night, with an additional support allowance of ₹1,000 per night.

An airline spokesperson explained that the merger of Air India and Vistara requires aligning policies for both airlines' employees.

Under the revised policy, only in-flight managers and executives with at least 8-9 years of experience will be exempt from room sharing.