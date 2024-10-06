Hockey star Rani Rampal slams Air India over suitcase broken after Canada flight: 'This is how your staff...'

Indian hockey star and Padma Shri award winner, Rani Rampal, took to social media to express her shock and disappointment after receiving her luggage in a broken condition following a flight with Air India. The incident occurred on her journey back to India from Canada, and her post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has drawn significant attention. India women’s hockey star Rani Rampal expressed shock over her damaged luggage from Air India.

(Also read: Air India passenger 'suffers from food poising' after cockroach found in meal served on New York-bound flight)

A shocking experience

In her post, Rampal shared her experience of finding her luggage damaged after landing in Delhi. Tagging Air India, she wrote, “Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi, I found my bag broken.” Along with the post, Rampal included a photo of the damaged luggage as evidence.

Check out the post here:

Air India responds

In response to Rampal's post, Air India promptly addressed the issue in the comments section. The airline’s official handle apologised for the inconvenience caused, stating, "Dear Ms. Rampal, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your ticket details, bag tag number, and damage complaint number/DBR copy. We'll take this up." Air India’s effort to handle the matter didn’t go unnoticed, but many felt it was too little, too late.

(Also read: Food vlogger shares his ‘worst flight experience’ with Air India Express, calls co-passenger 'educated fool')

Social media reactions

Rampal’s followers and fans were quick to react to her post, many empathising with her situation and sharing their own frustrations with airlines. Some even questioned the standards of service provided by the national carrier.

One user commented, “Hope you filed for a refund / compensation?”

Another wrote, “Air India needs to be held accountable for such incidents. They can’t keep apologising without improving their services.”

Several others shared similar stories of damaged luggage. “I had a similar experience last year, and all I got was a standard apology,” shared a disgruntled passenger.

In the comment section, one follower remarked, “This is unacceptable. Airlines need to value the belongings of all passengers.”

Another person added, “Air India must really improve its services, this is becoming a pattern.”