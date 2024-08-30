Food vlogger shares his ‘worst flight experience’ with Air India Express, calls co-passenger 'educated fool'

A recent Instagram Reel in which a food vlogger shared his “worst flight experience” with Air India Express has gained widespread attention. The Reel was posted by a user, dct_eats, who is a food vlogger. In the video, the food vlogger shares his experience while traveling from Mumbai to Delhi on Air India Express. The vlogger was unhappy with the check-in procedures and the food served, and his frustration grew when his co-passenger ignored safety protocols. Man shares his worst flight experience, citing issues with the food served and a co-passenger.(Screengrab Instagram/@dct_eats)

He posted the video with the caption, “My Worst Flight Experience Yet!".

The video starts with the vlogger facing a stressful check-in process due to a payment issue but what followed next made him frustrated as his co-passenger ignored the safety protocols by staying on the phone during takeoff.

Despite the vlogger asking him to switch off his phone the co-passenger argued back. The vlogger then described him as an ‘educated fool’ and moved his seat.

But the vlogger's frustration didn't end there. After dealing with the co-passenger he was then served a meal that only added to his dissatisfaction.

The vlogger claims he was served a disappointing meal which included an omelette, hara bhara kebab, mutton biryani, and a banana choco cake.

“I was served a disappointing meal—an omelette that was far from appetizing and a dry hara bhara kebab that I couldn’t even finish,” the food vlogger said. “Although the crew was kind enough to offer me some of their green tea,” he added.

After the disappointing meal, the food vlogger's frustration continued when his bag was misplaced upon landing which added 30 minutes to his already stressful journey.

Take a look at the post here:

After the video went viral, the vlogger started facing backlash from people for recording the co-passenger. Even though he didn’t reveal his face, people criticised him for only highlighting the negative parts of the flight. A user, ramsivakumar16, commented ‘Start an airline and fly in that solo’.

A second user, Ashwin John sharing his experience commented, “I recently traveled from Bangalore to Hyderabad on Air India Express, and it was the worst experience. The flight was delayed by 7 hours, and the airline staff showed no concern, responding rudely to our queries.”

Another user, flyingwithrohan, commented, “Indian aviation standards are going down and down”.

This video was posted on August 24 and since then it has gained 1 million views and more than 17,000 likes.