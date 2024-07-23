Canadian vlogger visiting Mumbai reacts to seeing Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: ‘It’s a skyscraper’
A video of a Canadian vlogger expressing his opinion on seeing Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia during his visit to Mumbai has gone viral.
A Canadian vlogger took to Instagram to share his reaction to seeing Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia for the first time. He expressed wonder and then asked his guide some questions. He also shared his opinion on how he thinks that the resident is a “skyscraper” and “not a house”.
“Is that really necessary bro,” Canadian blogger Nolan Saumure wrote while he shared the video. In the clip he is seen sitting on a pillion on his guide’s bike. The guide explains to him how Antilia is one of the most expensive buildings, with ultra-luxurious amenities.
Also Read: How foreign media covered Ambani wedding: Extravagant, lavish, world’s most expensive
As the video progresses, the vlogger expresses his wonder at the house and voices some opinions about it.
The video has collected over 5.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected nearly 27,000 likes. The post prompted people to leave varied comments.
What did Instagram users say about this video on Antilia?
“He is the richest man in Asia,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bro could reshape the structure of civilization,” expressed another.
A third expressed, “That’s insane. Nobody should spend that much money on themselves,” and a fourth posted, “Always was curious about this place. I will get in there, haha.”
Also Read: ‘Sab comfortable hain?’ Nita Ambani checks in on paparazzi outside Antilia
According to Forbes India, Antilia is a 27-story building considered among the world's most expensive private homes. The residence is equipped with luxurious amenities, including several parking spaces, a ballroom, and three helipads. The place's name reportedly comes from a mythical island. The outlet reported in a March post titled "10 most expensive things in the world" that the place costs 2,000 USD.
What are your thoughts on this video of a foreign blogger’s reaction to seeing Antilia?
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world