Canadian vlogger visiting Mumbai reacts to seeing Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: ‘It’s a skyscraper’

A Canadian vlogger took to Instagram to share his reaction to seeing Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia for the first time. He expressed wonder and then asked his guide some questions. He also shared his opinion on how he thinks that the resident is a “skyscraper” and “not a house”. The image shows the Canadian vlogger with strong opinions about Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia in Mumbai. (Instagram/@yaboyseal)

“Is that really necessary bro,” Canadian blogger Nolan Saumure wrote while he shared the video. In the clip he is seen sitting on a pillion on his guide’s bike. The guide explains to him how Antilia is one of the most expensive buildings, with ultra-luxurious amenities.

As the video progresses, the vlogger expresses his wonder at the house and voices some opinions about it.

The video has collected over 5.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected nearly 27,000 likes. The post prompted people to leave varied comments.

The image shows a Canadian blogger's reaction to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia. (Instagram/@yaboyseal)

What did Instagram users say about this video on Antilia?

“He is the richest man in Asia,” wrote an Instagram user. “Bro could reshape the structure of civilization,” expressed another.

A third expressed, “That’s insane. Nobody should spend that much money on themselves,” and a fourth posted, “Always was curious about this place. I will get in there, haha.”

According to Forbes India, Antilia is a 27-story building considered among the world's most expensive private homes. The residence is equipped with luxurious amenities, including several parking spaces, a ballroom, and three helipads. The place's name reportedly comes from a mythical island. The outlet reported in a March post titled "10 most expensive things in the world" that the place costs 2,000 USD.

What are your thoughts on this video of a foreign blogger’s reaction to seeing Antilia?