‘Sab comfortable hain?’ Nita Ambani checks in on paparazzi outside Antilia

Nita Ambani checking in on media stationed outside Antilia, one of the most expensive homes in the world that belongs to billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, is one of the sweetest things on the internet today. She not only greets paparazzi with a warm “Jai Shree Krishna” with folded hands but also asks them if they are comfortable. Nita Ambani in blue and green lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi. (Instagram/@htcity)

“Nita Ambani is the most humble person as she greets paps with a sweet Jai Shree Krishna!” reads the caption to the Instagram video HT City shared.

In the now-viral video, she says, “Aap sab itne dino se aa rahe hain… Aaj Shiva Shakti ki puja hai, to aapke lie prasad bhej rahi hun [You all have been coming here for so long... Today is Shiva Shakti Puja, so I am sending prasad for you].”

She then asks the media stationed outside Antilia, “Aap ruke hue hain yahan [Are you staying here]?” To this, they said “yes”.

“Sab comfortable hain? Barish wagera… [Is everyone comfortable? Rain…],” she further adds.

Nita Ambani dazzled in a blue and green lehenga for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shiva Shakti Puja.

During the mehndi ceremony, the Ambani family hosted a Shiva Shakti Puja at their home, Antilia, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony following traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The wedding itself, known as Shubh Vivah, will be a star-studded affair attracting guests from across the world. The festivities will extend beyond the wedding day, with celebratory events like the Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) on July 13 and Mangal Utsav (reception) on July 14.

The couple got engaged in 2023 at a private ceremony held at Antilia, their family home. This followed their official roka ceremony in 2022 that took place in Rajasthan. In the lead-up to the wedding, they have also celebrated with pre-wedding functions like the haldi ceremony (applying turmeric paste), Graha Shanti puja (a blessing for averting planetary imbalances), sangeet (a night of music and dance), and the Mameru ceremony (a Gujarati pre-wedding ritual).