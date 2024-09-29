Air India passenger 'suffers from food poising' after cockroach found in meal served on New York-bound flight

When an Air India passenger was travelling from Delhi to New York, she was in for a horror after discovering an insect in her meal. Passenger Suyesha Savant, who was on board with her two-year-old child, was served an omelette when she discovered a cockroach inside it. Since Savant posted about her ordeal, it went viral on social media and even promoted a response from the airline. The cockroach was found inside the omelette served in Air India. (X)

In the post, Savant shared that she found a cockroach in the omelette which was served to her on an Air India flight going from Delhi to New York. "My 2 year old finished more than half of it with me when we found this. Suffered from food poisoning as a result," wrote Savant in the post. (Also Read: Food vlogger shares his ‘worst flight experience’ with Air India Express, calls co-passenger 'educated fool')

She also shared a few pictures of the cockroach in the meal.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on September 28. Since being posted, it has gained more than 20,000 views and numerous likes. Many people reacted to the share, including Air India.

The airline said, "Dear Ms. Savant, we're very sorry to hear about your experience. Please share your booking details via DM so that we can investigate promptly." (Also Read: IndiGo passenger shares ‘worst’ experience on Bengaluru-bound flight, airline issues refund)

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “As a food safety precaution, all pax to carry a mini flashlight and visually inspect food. On most airlines, food is served in low light conditions!”

Another X user, Ramy Sam, said, "They need to start replacing the employees who were there prior to the merger and replace it with new recruits. I was glad when Tata took over, but the old-timers in Air India need to be removed to build a better and new Air India."

A third commented, "Nowadays - be it airlines, railway catering or food served in hostels, noon meals in schools, are with foreign material, resulting in vomiting, food poisoning. Tendering an apology is not the solution to this recurrence. Unhygienic surroundings with poor ventilation."

"Omg, this is not acceptable from the @airindia team, seems like things are going the same as they used to be before the merger. No improvement @fssaiindia @dgca @airindia, please investigate!" added user Ratul Ghosh.