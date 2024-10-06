1 dead, several injured in suspected shooting attack in southern Israel

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured in a suspected shooting attack on Sunday in Beersheba, a city in southern Israel, according to police. The attack took place amid escalating violence in the region as Israel faces ongoing conflict with militant groups in Gaza and Lebanon. Police officers examine the scene of a stabbing and shooting attack where Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said one person was killed and several others were wounded in Beersheba, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.(AP)

“Paramedics have pronounced a 25-year-old female deceased, and are evacuating 10 casualties,” Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national ambulance service, said in a statement.

The incident, which occurred at Beersheba’s central station, is being treated as a “suspected terrorist attack,” according to police.

“A short time ago a report was received at the police headquarters about a suspected shooting incident at the central station in Beersheba,” a police spokesman said. “The terrorist was neutralised at the scene and many police forces of the southern district are at the scene,” the statement added.

The attack follows a Hamas-claimed shooting in Tel Aviv last week, in which seven people were killed. That incident, one of the deadliest in Israel since the October 7 Hamas attack, coincided with a barrage of around 200 missiles launched by Iran at Israel.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a mosque in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 19 people, according to Palestinian officials. The mosque, located near a hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah, had been sheltering displaced residents.

The Israeli military said that the strikes targeted militants but did not provide any evidence.

It has also intensified its military operations in northern Gaza, particularly in Jabaliya, a densely populated refugee camp. Ground and air offensives are underway as part of Israel's broader response to ongoing rocket attacks from Hamas and other militant factions.