Women can’t be asked to wait endlessly for what’s rightfully theirs: Modi on quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter addressed to women across the country, underlining the importance of the legislation that seeks to reserve 33% seats for them in legislative bodies. He wrote that women across India are appreciating the initiatives to ensure the quota. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

“In the next two days, on the 16th, Parliament will reconvene to discuss and hopefully pass an important constitutional amendment relating to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and I am seeing there is immense enthusiasm towards this. Women from all over the nation are expressing their joy on getting a stronger opportunity to contribute towards building of Viksit Bharat [developed India],” he wrote.

On Monday, Modi addressed a seminar on the issue of women’s reservation and said that Parliament is on the verge of creating history by passing the amendments to the bill passed in 2023 for fast tracking its implementation by 2029.

“All of you, our Nari Shakti are making your mark in every aspect of national life and this active contribution is one of the most gladdening developments of our time,” he said.

A three-day session will begin on April 16 for the introduction and passage of bills that seek to fast track the implementation of women’s reservation and for the constitution of a delimitation commission.

Modi expressed confidence that the upcoming bill would mark a historic step towards strengthening democracy and ensuring fairness in representation. He said as the country moves towards 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence, women’s equal participation in decision-making will be a key to building a developed nation.

He urged lawmakers to rise above party lines and vote to pass the bills. “The daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs. When the voice of women become stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself become stronger.”