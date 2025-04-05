'Won't allow territory to be used…': Sri Lanka's assurance to India amid PM Modi's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Saturday assured by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that the country will not allow its territory to be used in manner inimical to India's security interests, a statement that appeared to be an attempt to assuage concerns about China's growing influence at neighbours'. In this handout photograph taken on April 5, 2025 and released by Sri Lanka's President office, Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a bilateral meeting at the president's office in Colombo. (AFP)

Chinese investments and infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka to develop its economy have raised concerns ranging from sovereignty and security issues.

PM Modi landed in Sri Lanka's Colombo on Friday evening to a warm reception and was greeted at Bandaranaike International Airport by five top Sri Lankan ministers, including Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, and Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar.

PM Modi on Saturday morning also received a ceremonial welcome at the Independence Square, where he was received by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Sri Lanka accorded this honour to a visiting dignitary reportedly for the first time, making the gesture both historic and symbolic of the deepening ties between the two neighbours.

PM Modi, who was conferred ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ award by Sri Lanka President Dissanayake, said India stood with Sri Lanka in every difficult situation, citing the 2019 terror attack, Covid pandemic and recent economic crisis.

Major Defense agreement inked

For the first time, India and Sri Lanka signed a landmark defense cooperation agreement on Saturday, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. In addition to the defense pact, the two countries also agreed to develop Trincomalee into an energy hub and signed another agreement to facilitate India’s multi-sectoral grant assistance to Sri Lanka’s eastern region.

Prime Minister Modi and President Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project, marking a significant step in their growing energy partnership.

Several other agreements were finalised during the talks between the two leaders, further strengthening the bilateral relationship.

The discussions took place the day after Modi arrived in Colombo, following his visit to Thailand's Bangkok, where he attended the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) summit.