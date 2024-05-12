Won’t let anyone repeal CAA law: Modi at rallies in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be repealed as long as he remains in power and went on to accuse the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of turning Hindus into “second-class citizens” in West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leaders at a rally in Barrackpore on Sunday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Modi alleged that the TMC was indulging in vote-bank politics, with the “goons of the ruling party” in West Bengal threatening the “tormented women” of Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced.

Suggesting that the performance of the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls will drop to an all-time low, the Prime Minister said that the party will get fewer seats than the age of the “Shehzada”, a veiled attack at the 53-year-old Rahul Gandhi.

Modi said under the TMC regime, West Bengal has turned into a centre of “corruption” and a “cottage industry of bomb-making”.

“While Modi talks about water in every household, TMC talks about bombs in every household,” he added.

“TMC has surrendered to vote-bank politics in West Bengal, where you cannot even mention the name of Lord Shri Ram or celebrate Ram Navami. Hindus have been become second-class citizens in West Bengal,” he alleged.

Criticising the TMC for opposing the CAA in West Bengal, Modi said, “CAA is a law to give citizenship to victims; it does not take away anyone’s citizenship. But parties like Congress and TMC have painted it with the colour of their lies.”

“As long as there is Modi, no one can repeal the CAA,” he said.

He also stepped up his attacks while referring to recent developments at Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district, which has emerged into a political battleground since local Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shajahan was accused of running a widespread extortion operation, which allegedly included attacks and even sexual assault.

“The entire nation is watching what’s happening in Sandeshkhali. First the state police shielded the culprits. Now the TMC has started a new game. TMC’s goons are terrorising and threatening women in Sandeshkhali just because the culprit’s name is Shahjahan Sheikh. Guns and explosive are being recovered from his house but in a bid to appease the vote bank, TMC is making efforts to give him a clean chit,” Modi said while addressing the first rally of the day at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas.

The allegations pertaining to Sandeshkhali have now turned into a war of sting operations and videos, with the state’s ruling TMC releasing what it said was evidence of BJP having engineered the entire saga, while the BJP has said that people were being coerced into retracting their allegations.

Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 on the orders of the Calcutta high court. He was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On May 4, a purported string video was released by the TMC in which Gangadhar Koyal, a local BJP leader from Sandeshkhali was seen allegedly saying that there were no rapes and women were paid to lodge false complaints of sexual assault.

Addressing his second rally of the day at Chinsurah in Hooghly, Modi said, “TMC is using every trick in Sandeshkhali, but none of the oppressors will be spared.”

Hitting back at a rally in Uluberia, Howrah, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I have seen many Prime Ministers such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, IK Gujral and HD Deve Gowda and Rajiv Gandhi. But I have never seen a Prime Minister like Modi who spreads so much slander. He would get 120 out of 100 in telling lies. He always abuses me and the TMC. He became Prime Minister twice by lying. The BJP leaders are the biggest leaders of thieves. It is guarantee of a liar.”

Modi addressed four back-to-back rallies at Barrackpore, Chinsurah, Aramnbagh and Sankrail in the eastern state.

He also mounted an attack on the INDIA-partners saying that corruption is their common character alleging that TMC has taken up corruption as a full-time business which it runs openly.

“You would certainly make the BJP-NDA cross the 400-mark. But write it down that in this election the Congress will get fewer seats than the age of its shehzada,” Modi said.

Modi claimed Congress and TMC are competition for appeasement.

Speaking at another rally in Arambagh in Hooghly district, the PM said, “TMC thinks it has a monopoly over Bengali culture, but the truth is that this is the land of Maa Durga and Maa Kali.” He claimed that in West Bengal, it has become a crime to take the name of Ram Mandir.

“There is no freedom of expression under the TMC rule,” he alleged, adding that opposition and independent voices were being stifled.

Asserting that nobody can provide reservations based on religion, he guaranteed the people of West Bengal that “reservations for SC, ST, and OBC will not be touched. Nobody can stop you from celebrating Ram Navami. Nobody can stop the implementation of CAA.”.