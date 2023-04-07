‘Wow! What logic’: Vivek Agnihotri to Shashi Tharoor over Mughals tweet

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Friday criticised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after the latter claimed that after Babur, every Mughal king was “the product of an Indian wife”. Tharoor was responding to a tweet after the NCERT, in its latest move, dropped certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from its Class 12 history textbooks. The move has drawn severe criticism from various factions of the political arena. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“… After Babur every Mughal King was the product of an Indian wife. They knew no other homeland, lived, loved, died & were buried here, spent their resources here, & left their legacies to us Indians. I certainly wouldn’t cede any of them to Pakistan,” Tharoor tweeted.

Agnihotri, who is quite active on social media and can be often found commenting on political issues, sought to fact-check Tharoor claiming that “Mughals stayed back because Bharat was rich. They didn’t want to go back to their own poor tribes”.

“… Your logic is like some Mr. G invades your house, captures it, kills your family, makes your wife/daughter war trophy, have children with her, builds a big rose garden outside, another floor on terrace with the money MR. G looted from you and Hundreds of years later your grandchildren say since MR G lived here and built on your grave hence he loved you and family else MR. G would have gone back. Wow! What logic. I expected little more sense from the last intellectual left in Congress,” The 'Kashmir Files' director responded to Tharoor on Twitter.

“Oh… I forgot to remind you @ShashiTharoor that Hitler also stayed back in countries which he invaded and looted. Thank God you were not born in Poland, else you would have been behind bars for being in love with the invaders,” Agnihotri added.

The NCERT has also dropped from its Class 12 history textbook certain portions on Mahatma Gandhi and how his pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity "provoked Hindu extremists", and on a ban on the RSS.

The portions referring to Gujarat riots have also been dropped from Class 11 sociology textbook, months after NCERT removed the reference to the 2022 communal violence in two Class 12 textbooks.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP and RSS over the issue, saying no matter how much they try, they cannot erase history.

A note by NCERT on its website reads, “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was felt imperative to reduce content load on students. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 also emphasises reducing the content load and providing opportunities for experiential learning with creative mindset. In this background, the NCERT had undertaken the exercise to rationalise the textbooks across all classes and all subjects.”

"The present edition is a reformatted version after carrying out the changes. The present textbooks are rationalised textbooks. These were rationalised for the session 2022-23 and will continue in 2023-24," it adds.

