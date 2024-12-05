Yatnal submits 6-page reply over BJP’s notice on MLA’s remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said that he has submitted a six-page response to the BJP central disciplinary committee (CDC) following a notice served to him for publicly criticising the state leadership. He also met CDC member secretary Om Pathak to present his case, with the meeting lasting over an hour. On December 1, the central disciplinary committee issued a show cause notice to Yatnal due to his continued defiance of the state party leadership (File photo)

“In my letter, I have asked the party to move beyond adjustment politics, grand corruption, and dynastic politics. The voice of Hindutva should grow stronger because states like Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Maharashtra are leaning towards it. Karnataka’s people will not accept anyone who goes against Hindutva,” Yatnal told reporters in New Delhi after the meeting with Pathak.

Yatnal reiterated his demand for a neutral national leader to oversee the party’s affairs in Karnataka.

“I also explained the serious cases against Yediyurappa and his family and the adjustment politics. Many neutral leaders within the state are unhappy with the Yediyurappa family, but they remain silent due to party discipline,” he said.

Yatnal, along with senior leaders like Ramesh Jarkiholi and Arvind Limbavali, started a month-long anti-Waqf march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar on November 25 that will conclude on December 25. While Yatnal emphasised that the march was intended to “protect farmers, Sanatana Dharma, and Hindus from eviction notices issued by the Waqf Board,” it was widely perceived as a challenge to Vijayendra’s leadership. The march was not sanctioned by the state party leadership.

On December 1, the central disciplinary committee issued a show cause notice to Yatnal due to his continued defiance of the state party leadership, particularly his open criticism of state BJP president BY Vijayendra and accusing him of maintaining close ties with state Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Pointing out Yatnal’s repeated disregard for party directives, the notice issued on Sunday stated: “Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership, your defiance of party directives, and your public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party’s official stand... have been reported in the media as well as by different party forums.”

The notice also directed Yatnal to cease bypassing Vijayendra’s authority in party matters.

Amid Yatnal’s ongoing criticisms, Yediyurappa told reporters in Shimoga: “Yatnal is not an outsider but one of us. They are talking like that for some reason. Everything will be decided by the high command.”

He expressed optimism that any disagreements would be resolved. “I will sit face-to-face and discuss any disagreements, making an honest effort to move forward together,” he said.

Yatnal welcomed Yediyurappa’s remarks, saying, “I appreciate Yediyurappa’s statement that I am part of the party.”

He also mentioned that during his appearance before the CDC, “I told everything in detail for 1 hour and 15 minutes. All decisions are taken in the interest of the party. He [Pathak] praised the fight against the Waqf Board and said he would bring my concerns to the attention of the leaders.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress government of weaponising the Waqf Board to target farmers. “The Waqf issue has become very serious in Karnataka,” he said.

He further said: “Thousands of farmers have been receiving notices from the Waqf Board, and this was instigated by the Congress government. As a responsible party, BJP has taken this matter very seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken the Waqf issue seriously. The amendment bill is in process.”

Vijayendra also accused the state government of rushing to issue notices to farmers to “grab land for the Waqf Board. The BJP opposes this move.”