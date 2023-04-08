Home / India News / Yogi jabs UP mafia days after Atiq Ahmed's conviction: ‘Wet their pants when…’

Yogi jabs UP mafia days after Atiq Ahmed's conviction: ‘Wet their pants when…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2023 06:58 PM IST

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks came days after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad was convicted in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said gangsters who earlier terrorised people with extortion threats and abductions were now wetting their pants after their sentencing by courts. Addressing a gathering after the 'bhoomi pujan' of a bottling plant in Gorakhpur, Adityanath asserted that Uttar Pradesh has no room for illegal activities as against under previous governments when goons and mafia used to openly threaten businessmen and kidnap them.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

"When the court sentences them, their wet pants are becoming visible. People are seeing it. The mafia used to terrorise people, send extortion threats to industrialists, abduct businessmen. But today they are out of their wits (scared) and running for their lives," the chief minister said.

His remarks have come days after an MP/MLA court held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. That was Ahmad's first conviction even though more than 100 cases have been registered against him.

Referring to the peaceful situation in the state during Ram Navami festivities, Adityanath said, “This year, when riots were taking place in some states of the country during Ram Navami celebrations, there was absolute peace in Uttar Pradesh. Thirty-three lakh people visited Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, and more than 1,000 processions were taken out on the occasion, but no untoward incident took place. Instead, Hindus and Muslims showered flowers on the processions.”

The chief minister was addressing a gathering in his home constituency after performing Bhoomi Poojan and laying the foundation stone of M/s Varun Beverages, a franchisee of multinational company PepsiCo. The bottling plant will be built at a cost of 1,071 crore at the industrial corridor being built near Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Sector 27 of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

“By the time this plant is ready, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway will also be completed. Four-lane connectivity has been provided till Nepal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Till 2017 only two airports were fully functional and two partially functional in the state and today nine airports are functional whereas work is underway on 12 airports,” Adityanath added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
atiq ahmad yogi adityanath
atiq ahmad yogi adityanath
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out