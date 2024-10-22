‘You need no translator,’ Putin jokes, hails strong relations with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after arriving in Kazan for the 16th BRICS summit. During the meeting, Putin lightheartedly remarked on their close relations, saying, “You understand me without a translator.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kazan for the 16th BRICS summit.

"We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation" said Russian President Vladimir Putin in the televised introductory remark at the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Just a few hours after landing, PM Modi and Putin met on the sidelines of the summit, greeting each other warmly with Modi's iconic hug.

Follow: BRICS summit 2024 live updates

Check video: Putin jokes with Modi

Need several critical decisions to be made in Kazan: Putin tells Modi

In his opening remarks, Putin highlighted the strong cooperation between India and Russia within BRICS. "We greatly value India-Russia cooperation, as both our countries are founding members. We're seeing enhanced collaboration between our legislatures, constant communication between our foreign ministers, and positive trade growth," Putin said.

He also said that several critical decisions need to be made in Kazan to strengthen cooperation within BRICS.

ALSO READ- China's first reaction to Ladakh truce with India: 'Reached a solution'

India wants swift return to peace in Ukrain: Modi tells Putin

Addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India’s stance on peaceful resolution. "We are in constant touch on the issue of ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner," the prime minister said.

"We fully support the early return of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in times to come," he added.

ALSO READ- ‘India ready to help restore peace’: PM Narendra Modi tells Vladimir Putin on Ukraine conflict

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was warmly welcomed in Kazan by Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Republic of Tatarstan. Modi also sampled traditional Tatar dishes, including chak-chak and salted karavai.

“A connect like no other!,” PM Modi thanked for the welcome.

The 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan is being held under Russia's chairmanship from October 22-24.