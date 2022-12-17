YSRCP-TDP workers clash in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu, Section 144 imposed

Clashes broke out between workers of the ruling party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the Idhemi Karma on Friday in Macherla in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, forcing the police to impose Section 144 in the town, news agency ANI reported.

The incident occurred when Telugu Desam Party supporters, led by Macherla party in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy, were participating in the ‘Idhemi Karma’ programme. In between, the YSRCP and TDP activists attacked each other with stones and sticks and many were injured in the clash, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The police reportedly reached the spot and dispersed the crowd formed following the skirmish. They also arrested Reddy.

Visuals shared by ANI show that people were setting cars on fire and vandalising the area.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Violent clashes erupt between YSRCP and TDP workers in Palnadu district, police on the spot.



(Warning: Violence & Arson) pic.twitter.com/hzjTaaC1hi — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

According to Palanadu superintendent of police Y Ravi Sankar Reddy, people with criminal backgrounds participated in the programme and deliberately attacked with stones.

"This is a purely factional fight, not a political fight. These factional attacks have continued in this area for the past 20 to 30 years. As part of pre-emptive measures, a cordon search was conducted there from today morning. as people with a criminal history of faction related to Veldurthi were living in Macherla town," ANI quoted the police offer as saying.

He, however, said the situation was under control and those involved were arrested, adding: "Section 144 implemented in the town."

Sankar Reddy assured that action would be taken against the accused.

“Cases were booked on both parties and serious action will be taken. By morning everything will be under control,” the SP said.

