Home / India News / Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan absconding: Chattisgarh Police
A team was sent to Ranjan’s residence in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram to arrest him for the second time in two days but he was not there
Published on Jul 06, 2022 12:54 PM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

The Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday said Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was absconding after a team sent to his residence in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram to arrest him for a second time in two days could not find him there.

Deputy police superintendent (Raipur) Udayan Behar said they were informed late on Tuesday night that the Uttar Pradesh Police picked Ranjan for questioning and arrested him before he was released on bail. “Assuming that Ranjan will be back home after being released, we reached his residence at 8am on Wednesday. He was not there and his house was locked,” said Behar. He said they will visit Zee News office in Noida as part of their investigation.

In a tweet, the Chhattisgarh Police said the accused was found absconding and that they were trying to trace him.

Noida Police on Tuesday arrested Ranjan in connection with the airing of a “misleading” video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Chhattisgarh police accused them of obstructing efforts to arrest the journalist in a similar case.

Cases were filed against Ranjan in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan after he allegedly presented Gandhi’s remarks on his Kerala office vandalisation as his statement on the Hindu tailor’s murder in Udaipur.

