Baby owl’s reaction to thunderstorm is making netizens wanna cuddle it

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:37 IST

For many thunderstorm is an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, for others it is simply a cue to hide under the blanket. And the situation is no different in the animal kingdom. All of those who feel scared by the purple bolts of lighting and the loud thunderclap may relate to this baby owl getting scared during a thunderstorm.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the baby owl inside an enclosed place. With the loud noise of thunder in the background the owlet scurries around with a clear look of fear on its face. A few seconds into the video, the owlet settles in a corner frantically looking around and trembling at the loud noises.

Baby owl hears thunder for the first time 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/ILh82YuvjZ — Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) March 18, 2020

The clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh views and over 10,600 likes. While some wanted to hug and comfort the baby owl, others expressed their wish to just run and save the baby bird.

Awww come here baby 🥺 pic.twitter.com/wRDp1NqC2K — Kika N ☁️ (@afiqahnazaran) March 18, 2020

OMG I just wanna hug and tell the feathered one he or she is safe. — Rayne Saltair (@RayneSaltair1) March 18, 2020

Awe poor baby heard nature do a BOOM BOOM. — Johnny (@Johnnysplace55) March 18, 2020

Do you relate to this poor little petrified baby owl?