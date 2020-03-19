e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Baby owl’s reaction to thunderstorm is making netizens wanna cuddle it

Baby owl’s reaction to thunderstorm is making netizens wanna cuddle it

The clip posted on Twitter shows a baby owl inside an enclosed place.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:37 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the scared owl.
The image shows the scared owl. (Twitter/@NatureIsLit)
         

For many thunderstorm is an awe-inspiring natural phenomenon, for others it is simply a cue to hide under the blanket. And the situation is no different in the animal kingdom. All of those who feel scared by the purple bolts of lighting and the loud thunderclap may relate to this baby owl getting scared during a thunderstorm.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the baby owl inside an enclosed place. With the loud noise of thunder in the background the owlet scurries around with a clear look of fear on its face. A few seconds into the video, the owlet settles in a corner frantically looking around and trembling at the loud noises.

The clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh views and over 10,600 likes. While some wanted to hug and comfort the baby owl, others expressed their wish to just run and save the baby bird.

Do you relate to this poor little petrified baby owl?

tags
top news
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news