Boy dances with grandfather before surgery, wins Internet

Kyu San Juan, a 5-year-old boy from Wisconsin, did something amazing before going to a hospital for a surgery. He decided have an impromptu dance session with his grandfather. A video of his little jig is winning the hearts of netizens.

Shared by his mother on Facebook on June 4, the video has gathered over 157,000 views. In the post’s caption, Juan’s mother also wrote about the story behind this dance party. It turns out, the boy’s surgery was scheduled for June 5 and a day before he convinced his grandpa to visit a grocery store to dance.

Born with a medical condition called cerebral arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which causes rapture in arteries and veins, Juan requires surgery to keep it under control, says a fundraiser page, created for him by his parents, on Facebook.

In the video, Juan is seen wearing red pajamas and light up shoes, while his grandpa is dressed in formals. The clip shows the duo rocking some cool dance moves together.

In case you’re wondering how Juan’s doing now, his mother shared an update post his surgery. She mentioned that the procedure was successful and that Juan is recovering well.

While some Facebook users appreciated this young kid’s courage, others called the duo adorable and cute. Check out the comments:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:31 IST