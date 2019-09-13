e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Imran Khan claims 58 countries support Pakistan. UNHRC has 47 members

Within a short time several people started pointing out the error and poking fun at Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:36 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS FILE)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest tweet on United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meet in Geneva has turned into a source of laughter for Twitter town. He tweeted - In the meet 58 countries joined Pakistan against India’s decision to revoke Article 370. Guess what, there are only 47 members in the UNHRC.

Tweeple, however, didn’t spare Imran over his major gaffe. Expectedly, within a short time several people started pointing out the error and poking fun at Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Here’s what they tweeted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previously, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan found himself in a similar soup when, at a conference, said that Germany and Japan are immediate neighbours who share a border. “Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War when they decided that they would have, on the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries,” Khan had said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 21:35 IST

tags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalPriyanka ChopraReady or Not movie reviewAnushka SharmaAmit ShahSakshi DhoniSatya Pal MalikP ChidambaramDream Girl ReviewAssam NRCGSTIBPS ClerkBhoot Part 1 PosterRealme XTAirtel Xstream FiberRealme XT Launch Live Updates
Top News
latest news
don't miss