Imran Khan claims 58 countries support Pakistan. UNHRC has 47 members

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:36 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest tweet on United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) meet in Geneva has turned into a source of laughter for Twitter town. He tweeted - In the meet 58 countries joined Pakistan against India’s decision to revoke Article 370. Guess what, there are only 47 members in the UNHRC.

I commend the 58 countries that joined Pakistan in Human Rights Council on 10 Sept reinforcing demands of int community for India to stop use of force, lift siege, remove other restrictions, respect & protect Kashmiris' rights & resolve Kashmir dispute through UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 12, 2019

Tweeple, however, didn’t spare Imran over his major gaffe. Expectedly, within a short time several people started pointing out the error and poking fun at Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Here’s what they tweeted:

Awaam has been given 🍭 again 😛 This is massive diplomatic win for Pakistan 👏 😂 — Samantha (@SamanthaJonesSJ) September 12, 2019

58 countries out of 47 countries? Hmmm... The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe. https://t.co/jegSmOvNvt — Carnijain (@CarniJain) September 12, 2019

😂😂😂😂 this is hilarious. We salute you too 🤣🤣🤣UN council has 47 member countries so wondering from where the rest came there to sign petitions. Now we understand why Pakistan's economic situation is in doldrums with everyone being so maths-challenged — Lokesh Kumar singh (@LokeshK96211917) September 12, 2019

Do you have a list or will you be publishing the names of the countries. — Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) September 12, 2019

There are only 47 countries in HR council dear PM🤭🤭😂 — AabraKaDabra (@KidOnJoint) September 13, 2019

Please share the list of those 58 countries and the signatory statement. 🤨



You know their are only 47 countries in this charter bro? 😳 — Rahat Dhir (@DhirRahat) September 13, 2019

UNHRC has 47 member countries including India and Pakistan. But, how is possible 58/45 countries to support Pakistan.

Kuch to khyal kro !!! — कुम्भ विश्व (@Vishwa83614607) September 13, 2019

Previously, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan found himself in a similar soup when, at a conference, said that Germany and Japan are immediate neighbours who share a border. “Germany and Japan killed millions of their civilians until after the Second World War when they decided that they would have, on the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries,” Khan had said.

