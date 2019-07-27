Man falls into volcano during honeymoon trip, wife rescues him

A young man from Indiana, while hiking on Mt Liamuiga, Saint Kitts, ended up falling into a dormant volcano, reports the BBC. Though the man, named Clay Chastain, sustained serious injuries, he lives to tell the tale of his horrifying experience – all thanks to his wife Acaimie Chastain.

The incident happened on July 18, just a few days after they got married, reports Independent. While on their honeymoon at Saint Kitts, they went on a hike to climb to the top of Mt Liamuiga. It’s when Clay Chastain decided to climb down into the volcano – to get a better view – the rope supporting him snapped. He fell down about 50 feet inside the dormant volcano.

With no help in sight, Acaimie Chastain decided to take matters into her own hands and climbed down to rescue her husband, reports the BBC. Eventually, she reached him and after much struggle they managed to climb out.

“It was a miracle that he was able to support himself for as long as he did with the injuries he had,” Acaimie Chastain told Indy Star.

Though Clay has a fractured skull and cracked vertebrae, thanks to the lush plant life - inside the volcano - that saved him from any fatal injuries, reports Independent.

Later, the Chastains individually took to Facebook to thank everyone who supported and prayed for them during their time of disaster. Check out the posts:

“I’m glad that you’re okay and that you had Acaimie there to get you through it! We love you and hope you can get back soon,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’ve been praying for you all! An interesting aside: It’s a known fact that married men live longer than single ones do. Now we know one of the many reasons why....Wives are there to pull husbands out of volcanoes!!!” witty wrote another.

The couple has also created a funding page on the fundraiser site gofundme to cover Clay’s medical expenses.

