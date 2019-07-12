Python swallows crocodile in an epic battle. See hair-raising pictures

In a scary incident, a man captured images of a python devouring a crocodile after both got engaged in an epic battle. Identified as an olive python, the reptile battled a freshwater crocodile and finally swallowed it completely. The entire fight was captured in a series of incredible - and for some horrifying - pictures. The gruesome images, which were originally posted on Facebook by GG Wildlife Rescue, are now being shared across various social media platforms.

Posted on June 1, these “SSSSssssssssensational” images have created a stir among people. Till now, the post has amassed more than 21,000 comments, about 42,000 shares, and over 20,000 likes.

There are some images that show the snake and the crocodile in fighting positions. And, there are also others that capture the snake slowly coiling itself around the crocodile.

Python coiled around a crocodile during a fight.

And, finally, an image shows the snake winning the battle by swallowing the crocodile completely.

The python swallowing the crocodile.

Here’s the entire post with all the images - but are you brave enough to see it?

While some were terrified by the pictures, there were others who found it fascinating. Check out how people reacted to these scary pictures:

According to the BBC, pythons are known for suffocating their prey by coiling around them. It has also been seen that they are able to swallow preys which are much larger than their own size because of their flexible jaws.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:41 IST