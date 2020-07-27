This video of a cat massaging a dog is oddly calming. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:25 IST

The idiom ‘fighting like cats and dogs’ may need a little update. This duo seems to be sharing the perfect example of ‘chilling like cats and dogs.

A video shared on Twitter shows the sweetest moment between a cat and dog. It shows the feline cuddled up next to its doggo friend and giving it a nice massage. The kitty is seen gently pushing its front paws in a rhythmic way over the dog’s body.

“I like to massage the dog. Don’t tell anyone though. It’s on a knead-to-know basis,” says the hilarious caption shared along with the video posted by Twitter user Dick King-Smith HQ.

Chances are watching this video will leave you feeling calm. Take a look:

I like to massage the dog.

Don’t tell anyone though.

It’s on a knead-to-know basis. pic.twitter.com/svQvF3ZzC0 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 26, 2020

Shared on July 26 on Twitter, the video has collected over 1,900 likes and more than 250 retweets. Tweeple have also shared some sweet some hilarious comments about the adorable moment captured in the video.

“Dog doesn’t look entirely comfortable but is too polite to say anything,” writes an individual. “Love the slightly awkward look on the dogs face,” shares another.

“Dogs thinking, ‘Keep it up that feels pawsome’,” shares a third.

This Twitter user sees this everyday at their home.

Daily occurrence in my house. pic.twitter.com/Wua2xx8XAM — Mitch (@Misshayeseng) July 26, 2020

“That is brilliant,” posts a Twitter user.

Earlier, a short clip of a cat comforting a nervous dog at the vet brought smiles to many faces.

Well, the video sure makes for a nice watch. What do you think?