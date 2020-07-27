e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This video of a cat massaging a dog is oddly calming. Watch

This video of a cat massaging a dog is oddly calming. Watch

“Dogs thinking, ‘Keep it up that feels pawsome’,” shares a Twitter user about the duo.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:25 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The cat and dog sitting cuddled up together.
The cat and dog sitting cuddled up together. (Twitter/@DickKingSmith)
         

The idiom ‘fighting like cats and dogs’ may need a little update. This duo seems to be sharing the perfect example of ‘chilling like cats and dogs.

A video shared on Twitter shows the sweetest moment between a cat and dog. It shows the feline cuddled up next to its doggo friend and giving it a nice massage. The kitty is seen gently pushing its front paws in a rhythmic way over the dog’s body.

“I like to massage the dog. Don’t tell anyone though. It’s on a knead-to-know basis,” says the hilarious caption shared along with the video posted by Twitter user Dick King-Smith HQ.

Chances are watching this video will leave you feeling calm. Take a look:

Shared on July 26 on Twitter, the video has collected over 1,900 likes and more than 250 retweets. Tweeple have also shared some sweet some hilarious comments about the adorable moment captured in the video.

“Dog doesn’t look entirely comfortable but is too polite to say anything,” writes an individual. “Love the slightly awkward look on the dogs face,” shares another.

“Dogs thinking, ‘Keep it up that feels pawsome’,” shares a third.

This Twitter user sees this everyday at their home.

“That is brilliant,” posts a Twitter user.

Earlier, a short clip of a cat comforting a nervous dog at the vet brought smiles to many faces.

Well, the video sure makes for a nice watch. What do you think?

tags
top news
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
22 of Assam’s 33 districts still affected by floods, major rivers continue to be in spate
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Rajasthan Governor summons House session, puts in 3 conditions
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien tests positive for Covid-19: White House
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
Watch: Baby elephant dies after being hit by train in Dehradun
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In