Eye on polls, Rajasthan Congress to appoint new district, block chiefs

The Rajasthan Congress will change a few district presidents and a bulk of block chiefs in a move to gear up the party organisation for the assembly elections due by the year-end, said sources familiar with the revamp plan.

The restructuring move in the state is in tune with the changes in the central organisation of the Congress after Rahul Gandhi took over the reins of the grand old party last December. Gandhi announced reorganising the Congress at the party’s plenary session last month to effect a generational shift in organisational posts.

A senior party leader in Rajasthan said the state and central leaderships have decided to give opportunity to workers who are active at the ground level and not eyeing to contest polls.

“The state and central leaderships have assessed the performance and activeness of leaders and workers, including those holding posts. The party will change 8-10 district presidents and 70% of block presidents,” he said on the condition of anonymity. He added that the party had appointed 18 new district chiefs in 2016.

The Rajasthan Congress has 39 district and 400 block presidents.

State party president Sachin Pilot said, “The whole idea is to gear up for elections, and change is a continuous process.”

The Rajasthan Congress also plans to appoint two working presidents taking into account caste equations. “It’s nothing new. Earlier also such appointments had been made -- Abrar Ahmed was the working president when Narayan Singh was the state president, Parasram Mordia was the working president when CP Joshi was the chief, and Gopal Singh Idwa and Jugal Kabra were working presidents during Dr Chandrabhan’s tenure as PCC chief,” a senior leader said.

After holding a day of mass fasting demanding peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood on Monday, the party is all set to organise ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ programmes at the divisional level.

“In the coming two weeks, we will hold meetings to intensify the ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ programme at all divisional headquarters,” said Pilot. “Such meetings will be held down the line from the district to the block level.”