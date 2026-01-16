Amazon Sale is LIVE: Up to 80% off on study tables, dining tables, coffee tables and more

Green Soul Vermont Study Table with Book Shelf, Expansive Tabletop, is 3087 Engineered Wood, Bottom Storage, Computer/Writing Desk for Home, Adults & Students, Walnut Brown & Grey, 3 Year WarrantyView Details
Amazon Sale 2026 has officially gone live, and furniture shoppers have plenty to smile about this Republic Day Sale season. From a practical study table for work-from-home routines to a welcoming dining table for family meals, the selection covers every corner of the house.
Coffee table styles arrive in compact designs for small spaces, while nesting table sets add flexibility without clutter. Amazon continues to make shopping simple with doorstep delivery, easy returns and trusted reviews, turning this Amazon Sale into a comfortable way to refresh interiors at the right price for Indian homes today online.
Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*
• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*
Study tables on Amazon at up to 80% off
Amazon Sale 2026 makes upgrading your work corner easier with sharp discounts on study table designs. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, options range from compact styles for small rooms to larger tables with shelves. Clean finishes, solid builds and practical layouts make these picks ideal for daily use at home during the Republic Day Sale.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Minimum 50% off on dining tables
The Republic Day Sale on Amazon brings strong value for anyone planning a dining refresh. With a minimum 50% savings, dining table collections cover four-seater and six-seater options in wood and glass finishes. Amazon Sale pricing helps families plan comfortable meal spaces without stretching budgets during the Amazon Sale 2026.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Nesting tables starting as low as ₹1999
Amazon Sale highlights nesting table sets that suit modern homes and flexible layouts. Starting at ₹1999, these tables work well as side tables, sofa companions or accent pieces. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, shoppers can pick neat designs that save space and adapt easily to everyday living needs.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Coffee tables with up to 80% discounts
Coffee table deals during the Amazon Sale bring style and function together at tempting prices. With discounts reaching 80%, options include storage-friendly designs, sleek wooden frames and glass top styles. The Republic Day Sale makes it easier to update living rooms while staying within budget through the Amazon Sale 2026.
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Console tables with a minimum 30% off
Console tables on Amazon add a practical touch to entryways and hallways. With a minimum 30% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, these slim tables suit compact homes. Use them for decor, keys or lamps while enjoying sensible pricing that fits well into Republic Day Sale shopping plans.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live for a limited period during the Republic Day Sale season. Dates can vary by category, so checking Amazon regularly helps catch the best Amazon Sale 2026 deals.
During the Amazon Sale, strong discounts appear on study table ranges, dining table sets, coffee table styles and nesting table options. Console tables also carry solid price cuts.
Yes, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale includes popular furniture brands along with Amazon exclusive labels, offering variety in design, size and price points.
Amazon continues standard delivery and return services during the Republic Day Sale, making it easy to shop for furniture with confidence online.
The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.