    Amazon Sale is LIVE: Up to 80% off on study tables, dining tables, coffee tables and more

    Amazon Sale is live with savings on furniture as Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings up to 80% off on study table picks online.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 6:00 PM IST
    By Neha Ravi Khandelwal
    FAQs

    Our Picks

    Streem Sheesham Wooden Study Table for Students Laptop Office Desk Workstation Writing Tables for Study Room Home Wooden Furniture for Study Room 86*50*75 cmView Details...

    ₹7,499

    Green Soul Vermont Study Table with Book Shelf, Expansive Tabletop, is 3087 Engineered Wood, Bottom Storage, Computer/Writing Desk for Home, Adults & Students, Walnut Brown & Grey, 3 Year WarrantyView Details...

    ₹6,290

    FURLAY Aero White Study Table | Century Engineered Wood | 100 x 50 x 77 cm | Minimalist Design | DIY Assembly | 1-Year WarrantyView Details...

    ₹2,899

    Ramdoot Furniture Solid Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set 6 Seater | Wooden 6 Seater Dining Table Dining Area Living Room | 4 Chair & 1 Bench | Hotel/Restaurant Dining for Six People | CNC | Honey FinishView Details...

    ₹22,559

    Jangid Handicraft Wooden Dining Table 4 Seater | Dinner Table, 3 Chairs & 1 Bench, Solid Wood Sheesham, HoneyView Details...

    Amazon Sale 2026 has officially gone live, and furniture shoppers have plenty to smile about this Republic Day Sale season. From a practical study table for work-from-home routines to a welcoming dining table for family meals, the selection covers every corner of the house.

    Browse smart furniture deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, featuring stylish study tables, dining tables, and more.
    Coffee table styles arrive in compact designs for small spaces, while nesting table sets add flexibility without clutter. Amazon continues to make shopping simple with doorstep delivery, easy returns and trusted reviews, turning this Amazon Sale into a comfortable way to refresh interiors at the right price for Indian homes today online.

    Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026


    • State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

    • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

    Study tables on Amazon at up to 80% off


    Amazon Sale 2026 makes upgrading your work corner easier with sharp discounts on study table designs. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, options range from compact styles for small rooms to larger tables with shelves. Clean finishes, solid builds and practical layouts make these picks ideal for daily use at home during the Republic Day Sale.

    Minimum 50% off on dining tables


    The Republic Day Sale on Amazon brings strong value for anyone planning a dining refresh. With a minimum 50% savings, dining table collections cover four-seater and six-seater options in wood and glass finishes. Amazon Sale pricing helps families plan comfortable meal spaces without stretching budgets during the Amazon Sale 2026.

    Nesting tables starting as low as 1999


    Amazon Sale highlights nesting table sets that suit modern homes and flexible layouts. Starting at 1999, these tables work well as side tables, sofa companions or accent pieces. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, shoppers can pick neat designs that save space and adapt easily to everyday living needs.

    Coffee tables with up to 80% discounts


    Coffee table deals during the Amazon Sale bring style and function together at tempting prices. With discounts reaching 80%, options include storage-friendly designs, sleek wooden frames and glass top styles. The Republic Day Sale makes it easier to update living rooms while staying within budget through the Amazon Sale 2026.

    Console tables with a minimum 30% off


    Console tables on Amazon add a practical touch to entryways and hallways. With a minimum 30% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, these slim tables suit compact homes. Use them for decor, keys or lamps while enjoying sensible pricing that fits well into Republic Day Sale shopping plans.

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: FAQs
    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live for a limited period during the Republic Day Sale season. Dates can vary by category, so checking Amazon regularly helps catch the best Amazon Sale 2026 deals.
    During the Amazon Sale, strong discounts appear on study table ranges, dining table sets, coffee table styles and nesting table options. Console tables also carry solid price cuts.
    Yes, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale includes popular furniture brands along with Amazon exclusive labels, offering variety in design, size and price points.
    Amazon continues standard delivery and return services during the Republic Day Sale, making it easy to shop for furniture with confidence online.

    The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

