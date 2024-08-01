Crafting the perfect ambience in a kitchen goes beyond mere functionality; selecting the right colour tones is paramount as the kitchen offers a canvas of four main elements for crafting the perfect tones and combinations: cabinets, countertops, backsplashes, flooring and lighting. In smaller kitchens, creating an illusion of spaciousness and lightness is important. Creative ways to add charm and character to your kitchen, incorporating unique features (Photo by Alison Rodden)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mandeep Ratra, Partner and Studio Director at Hivemind Design LLP, suggested that this can be done by -

1. Utilising neutral colour tones for cabinets, incorporating glass shutters, and integrating open shelves without compromising storage facilitate this goal.

2. Light wooden flooring or wood - look tiles infuse warmth

3. Maximising natural light supplemented by adequate ceiling and countertop lighting, enhances the airy ambiance.

4. Coordinating neutral tones for countertops and backsplashes completes the cohesive look.

Creating a Dream Kitchen

While colour combinations play a significant role, imparting personality to the space is equally important. Adding character to a kitchen is an artful endeavor, and according to Mandeep Ratra, here are some ways to achieve it -

1. Statement lighting serves as an instant focal point, with a splash of colour or metallic finish adding vibrancy.

2. Painting cabinets in a signature color distinguishes the kitchen, with a myriad of options available from veneers to glossy finishes.

3. Accentuating with natural stone countertops or sinks elevates the space with a touch of luxury.

4. Incorporating colourful appliances adds a playful yet sophisticated touch, departing from traditional built-in options.

Kitchen Design Masterclass

Bringing his expertise to the same, Jaskaran Singh, Principal Architect at Fab Studio, shared, “The key elements of a modern kitchen encompass a blend of the homeowner’s style, personality and practical needs. Enhancing the kitchen often begins with a harmonious palette of colours that strikes a balance between warmth and vibrancy. A neutral tone as a backdrop provides a versatile canvas for pops of colour to invigorate the space.”

He revealed, “Additionally, incorporating natural elements such as wood, stone, or plants brings a personal touch and enriches the texture of the kitchen. Introducing accents like handcrafted tiles for the floor and backsplash can infuse the space with visual intrigue. Multi-functional solutions like built-in storage islands or racks make a statement if combined in undertones of warm or cool colours. Further, under-cabinet lights enhance visibility while brimming the kitchen with character. Adding custom fixtures to cabinetry, such as brass handles, adds a playful touch. Integrating such unique features into a new design or an existing kitchen can lend personality and charm, creating a delightful space for cooking and gathering.”