From vibrant colours to vintage decor: Top interior design trends for spring 2023

As we welcome the spring season, it's the perfect time to give your home a fresh new look. Whether you're planning a complete home makeover or simply want to add some new touches, staying up-to-date with the latest interior design trends can help you transform your space. From bold colours and statement pieces to natural textures and sustainable materials, this season's interior design trends are all about creating a comfortable and stylish home. In this article, we'll explore some of the top interior design trends for spring that you can incorporate into your own space. Get ready to bring the beauty of spring into your home! (Also read: Home decor tips: 10 creative ideas and inspiration for creating a statement wall ) As we bid adieu to the dull winter months, it's time to infuse your living spaces with fresh, vibrant, and captivating design elements that will breathe new life into your home.(Unsplash)

Gita Ramanan, Co-Founder and CEO of DesignCafe and Qarpentri shared with HT Lifestyle her predictions for the home interior trends set to dominate in spring 2023 that guarantee to infuse your living space with elegance, practicality, and flair.

Interior design trends for spring 2023

1. Spring interiors burst with vibrant colours

Vibrant pink, green, and blue hues are dominating interior colour palettes this spring. The highly anticipated Pantone Colour of the Year for 2023: Viva Magenta, blends pink and red to present a vibrant alternative to neutral tones.

Here's how you can embrace the vibrant colour trend:

● Introduce bold hues to your built-in kitchen appliances, tile backsplashes, and kitchen cabinets.

● Use vibrant colours like Viva Magenta to highlight the TV unit wall, decor in the dining room (perfect for stimulating an appetite) and to brighten up those mundane but purely functional units like utility storage units, laundry units, etc.

● Jazz up your bedroom by adding a touch of the vibrant colour of your choice, with upholstery, bedspreads, and artwork.

2. Art decor and vintage designs are making a comeback

The resurgence of vintage styles in fashion and interior design continues with the revival of the iconic Art Deco movement. Characterised by bold colours, geometric patterns, and symmetrical shapes, this 1920s-1930s design style, exudes glamour and luxury through its modern and lavish details. Many homeowners who have travelled to Europe and parts of the US, find inspiration in the Art Deco style and choose to incorporate it into their home interiors with the help of our expert-led interior design solutions.

Here's how you can embrace this trend:

● Use a variety of finishes like steel, copper, and polished bronze on your dining chairs or sofas for a sleek, metallic look, often complemented with stylish lighting.

● Consider marble countertops, tables with gold accents, or cabinets with gold handles for luxury.

● Incorporate art deco-inspired lighting with scalloped edges, hints of marble, and touches of bronze to achieve a subtle yet opulent ambience.

3. Maximalism continues to dominate home interior trends

Maximalism, a popular design trend that has seen a welcome revival after years of minimalism ruling the roost, is one that works very well with most Indian aesthetics. It emphasises an attention to detail and the predominance of one element that is repeated through a colourful palette and/ or a mixture of patterns and textures.

While it's often associated with over-the-top detailing and a rich colour scheme, maximalism can also incorporate purposeful designs, by discarding unnecessary items and utilising innovative storage solutions.

Here's how you can embrace minimalism:

● To adopt maximalism, choose versatile furniture with concealed storage, like a study table that can serve as a dresser in your bedroom, and only give the outside a facelift to be on-trend.

● Illumination is vital in all areas, especially in maximalist spaces, so take advantage of natural light, accent and softer ambient lighting, to establish varying moods with your lighting design.

● Think of Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies and the exquisite detailing, maximalism can be a backdrop where clever details shine, like colourful dado tiles and appliances in your kitchens, that will in turn emphasise design details such as the glass and wood cabinetry, the task lighting and your wonderful collection of cutlery and crockery.