Home interior decor tips to create aesthetic pleasing vibe in your house

Home is a sanctuary and safe place where you look forward to going back at the end of the day and a few aesthetic hacks on colour and lighting can go a long way to make your house look radiant and rejuvenating. Planning to add a modern aesthetic vibe to your home?

Sweat not, as we got you sorted with top tips by interior decor and design experts that you may consider. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO of NoBroker.com, suggested -

1. Design aesthetics: Choose a colour scheme that makes you feel happy or relaxed. Ultimately, your colour scheme should make you feel at home. It is important to follow a theme and accordingly organise it. Consistency in the design with furniture, decor, and paint can give a calming effect.

2. Add greens: Plants not only spruce up a space visually, but they also purify the air and add a refreshing touch to your home. There are many plants available these days that can be kept indoors and require minimal maintenance.

3. Keep it clutter free: A place for everything and everything is in place. Let go of unnecessary objects that you no longer need. By doing so, you create space and the home looks neat and tidy.

4. Be creative: Experimenting is the key to giving your home an aesthetically pleasing appearance. One should not be afraid to get a little creative with the theme. Creativity is important, but you also want to ensure that you balance your aesthetic with the rest of your home. A well-crafted aesthetic can bring a room to life and set the tone for the rest of your home. Try the DIY techniques you've always wanted to.

5. Consult a professional: If it seems overwhelming, there is no harm in getting an expert opinion. One needs to make sure that the theme is consistent and cohesive and that it doesn't clash with the other parts of the house. Having an expert opinion helps avoid mistakes and makes the room look perfect in every sense.

Amit Parsuramka, CEO of Bonito Design Council, advised:

1. Statement Pieces – A classic stand out statement piece adds a much-needed pop to the interiors of your home. Choosing pieces that describe you and your mindset, not only brings out the aesthetics but also adds a personal touch. A quirky wall clock, a chest of vintage drawers, a statement rug or even a lamp can completely change the entire look of your living space.

2. Customizing furniture – When it comes to furniture less is always more! Using fewer unique pieces instead of stuffing the room with too many larger items kills the vibe and aesthetic of the home. A simple way to do this is to replace your traditional dining furniture with a few chairs placed next to the kitchen slab facing the living room; it will not only make the interior look spacious but is also cost-effective.

3. Wall painting and colour tones – Ensuring that the statement pieces in your home complement each other is imperative. This can be done by toning down the colours in balanced proportions. Colour combinations like white and grey, mint green & rose pink are extremely trendy. If you prefer wallpapers, using them on the accent wall will add that extra zing.

4. Indoor plants – Keeping a few corners empty and filling the rest with plants adds a sense of calmness to your home. Indoor plants are easier to maintain, do not take up too much space and add a fresh, minimalist aesthetic.

5. Lighting – You can give your home a complete makeover, just by switching up the lighting. With the right fixture style and lighting colour temperature, you can enhance a space and make it look completely new without even changing the décor.