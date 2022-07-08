Interior decor tips: Wardrobe colours that maintain the aesthetics of your home

The right colour scheme can significantly change the mood of the house and artists and designers appear to be breaching colour limits more than ever as colours are currently used much more expressively, regardless of traditional colour harmonies or rules, by using a variety of "loud, "bright" and "unrelated" colours on clothing, furniture, interior, exterior, ceremonial and other designs. Home decor and interior design experts suggest that white or natural wood furnishings will keep the atmosphere timeless as the warm neutral shades have an anchoring and soothing effect and the charm of this shade radiates an unassuming allure that matches wonderfully with so many other colour palettes.

Others recommend that if you are not able to make up your mind about a particular colour, go for pastel shades of yellow or light cream as such shades not only provide a sense of tranquillity but also help us succeed in all domains of life since pastel colours are known for their soothing aura and provide a fresh touch to the overall theme of the house. Whether it is art, fashion or decor, some colours compel you to work hard while others give a sense of relaxation and peace but all colours have the power to change our mood and turn confusion into clarity or fear into self-confidence or set the scene for an escapist approach with candy-hued tones like pink, turquoise and lavender that are eye pleasing and perfectly in lieu with the summer vibes of pastel trend.

Talking about wardrobe colours in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Khanindra Burman, CEO and Co-Founder of Wurfel, shared, “It is a design trend to keep the wardrobe tugged away from the bedroom as a separate walk-in space. However, majority of our wardrobes still remain a part of our bedrooms. A wardrobe is a product which is technically bulkier in size and shape. Hence, the colour scheme and pattern becomes extremely important from the design prospective. The design aesthetic of a wardrobe is extremely important for the complete interiors of the room.”

He added, “Most of the time, we make the wardrobe colour blend with the other part of the room, so that it does not pop up as a big box. The door design treatments of the wardrobe can make your bedroom space look highly exclusive. As we know, the use of mirrors on doors can make your space look much bigger, likewise, the use of blending colour makes it a seamless part of the space. Currently, fluted treatments, fabric finishes and ventilated doors are in global vogue. Fluted finishes can be of fluted glass or veneer and lacquered panels with different fluted patterns. We can also see a lot of tinted glass finish on black aluminium frame as a global trend. Lastly, don't design your wardrobe only as a storage place, but look at it from a utility point of view where you can add your dressing space, working space, reading or sitting space.”

Elaborating upon the same, Ashley, Business Head at Newton Inex, revealed, “Multi-functional storage and space has always been in big demand when it comes to wardrobe designs but along with it the experimentation with colours has been a growing trend amongst the customers when it comes to choosing the wardrobe to match the surroundings of the room. Monotonous colours are a passé. The best bet for a good wardrobe colour will always be to play on the colour combination of the room/key furniture to build an overall synergy and balance."

He advised, “Nature or neutral inspired wardrobe colours are a safe playing field as well if your room has multiple colours so that an overall balance can be created. If you have a room which has a minimalistic design then experimenting with patterns and designs on the wardrobe instead of a flat colour can be a great idea too as these designs may accentuate the overall look of the room and make it stand out.”