King size bedsheets should give full coverage, feel soft on skin: Top 5 picks

Very often you must have observed that when you have bought a bedsheet, say from a local market or from road-side vendors, the size and quality have been underwhelming - sometimes, the length is short, some times after one wash the colour runs; at other times, after a wash, the length-breadth dimension goes for a toss. King size bedsheets are all-round winners be it coverage, quality or look-and-feel.

Buying a product from an established brand which has, one would presume, done its quality checks can ensure that we are not faced with such issues. The temptation to opt for the former arrangement (buying from roadside vendors, for instance) is big as the prices are very cheap. However, it would be wise to opt for latter as the product will last you long and you will eventually find that it has been a value-for-money purchase.

Having said so, these days you can get branded products at very good prices, thanks to Amazon. Not only is there a huge variety on offer, there is always some sale or discount or offer to avail.

We have curated a list of some such options that you must take a look at and pick some as well.

SGI Flat Bed Sheet King with 2 Pillow Case

If you love a large bedsheet with a soft feel, then you should opt for this one as it has been made using Egyptian cotton. Its 1000 thread count is sure to make you feel ‘heavenly’ while sleeping on it and its soothing powder blue colour is also an added bonus. Measuring 102 x 108 inches (8.5 feet x 9 feet), it offers complete coverage, coupled with unrivaled luxury and comfort. This set includes 2 pillow covers as well.

B08MXWCXM8

Story@Home Forever Collection Bedsheet King Size Bed

This light Aqua blue and white king size bedsheet with two pillow covers is all you need to come back to and rest after a tiring day. This is a long-lasting bedsheet, that is breathable and fade- and wrinkle-resistant. Made from high-quality cotton, this bedsheet ensures comfort and durability. The cotton fibre used in making it are hypoallergenic and gentle on the skin.

B07S49MT4G

Home Ecstasy Cotton King Bedsheet with 2 Pillow Covers

This cotton ethnic Teal Blue-coloured bedsheet for king size bed is what you need to lie down on after a long summer day's work. With its size (7.2 feet x 9 feet), it will cover the whole bed admirably and you will still have enough cloth to tuck it on all sides to ensure a neat and pretty look. This bedsheet, made of breathable cotton fabric, comes with two pillow covers.

B0BRT1S8MJ

HUESLAND by Ahmedabad Cotton King Size Bedsheet Cotton with 2 Pillow Covers

This king size bedsheet also comes with two pillow covers. With its eye-catching mauve-and-white combination, it would be hard to resist. Available in four other solid colours, you must definitely give this one a shot. Made using Ahmedabad Cotton (144 thread count), soft feel is assured. Though square- shaped, its size of 108 x 108 inches (9 feet x 89 feet) will be enough to cover the bed completely.

B0BQCB89GS

LOOMLYFE XXL Super King Size Bedsheet for Double Bed

If you love floral designs, you will fall in love with this bedsheet in an instant. What's even more cute is that the pink flowers look like straight out of a cartoon book for children. With its pastel peach-white-green colour combination, it is sure to charm you and add to your bedroom's decor. Made using soft cotton fabric, sleeping on it will mean you will get restful sleep. This piece also comes with two pillow covers.

B0C7H68GGB

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON