News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / National Grammar Day 2024: Date, history, significance

National Grammar Day 2024: Date, history, significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 03, 2024 06:00 PM IST

National Grammar Day 2024: From date to history, here's all that you need to know about National Grammar Day celebrated every year on March 4.

National Grammar Day 2024: Grammar in the English language is the backbone. It decides the structure of the sentence, the tone of the words and how things are meant to be communicated. Minor differences in the grammar of the language can change the entire meaning of the sentences. In fact, the grammar in any language forms the structure of the language. Grammar nazis sometimes have a difficult time navigating through the grammatical errors and may find it difficult to understand the things that are meant to be communicated. Since language is the medium of communication, grammar forms the rules and regulations of the language that we should follow.

Every year, National Grammar Day is celebrated on March 4. (Unsplash)
Every year, National Grammar Day is celebrated on March 4. (Unsplash)

Every year, National Grammar Day is observed. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few facts that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, National Grammar Day is celebrated on March 4. This year, the special day falls on a Monday.

History:

In the 5th Century BC, an early grammar was used in the Sanskrit language, however, the traditional grammar and the alphabetical system was developed lot later by the early Greek people. Dionysius Thrax, Greek Grammarian defined grammar as the mode that allows a person to speak and express in a language and its components with relation to each other. Noam Chomsky, American Professor and public intellectual, who is known for his contributions in the space of linguistics, contributed heavily to the grammar of English language, making it undergo dramatic changes. In 2008, Martha Brockenbrough, the founder of the Society for the Promotion of Good Grammar established National Grammar Day to be celebrated every year on March 4.

Significance:

National Grammar Day is a special day to understand grammatical theories, learn the loopholes in the language and thank our editors. The best way to celebrate the day is by hosting a grammar party and getting our red pens out to find grammatical errors in day-to-day things such as newspapers, magazines, etc.

    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times.

