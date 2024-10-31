Menu Explore
Best office lunch boxes for 2024: Insulated, stainless steel, and more

ByAffiliate Desk
Oct 31, 2024 09:30 AM IST

Looking for the perfect lunch box for the office? Check out our list of the best insulated, stainless steel, and affordable options for 2022.

When it comes to bringing your own lunch to the office, having the right lunch box can make all the difference. From keeping your food fresh to ensuring it stays warm, there are a variety of options to choose from. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 office lunch boxes for 2022, including insulated, stainless steel, and affordable options to help you make the best choice for your needs.

Best office lunch boxes
Best office lunch boxes

1.

Milton Tasty 3 Stainless Steel Lunch Box, Blue

The Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box is a durable and reliable option for keeping your food fresh and secure. With a sleek design and spacious compartments, this lunch box is perfect for office use.

Specifications of Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box

  • Made of high-quality stainless steel
  • Leak-proof design
  • Easy to clean
  • Compact and easy to carry
  • Available in different colors

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and long-lastingSlightly heavier than plastic options
Keeps food fresh and secureLimited color options
Spacious compartments 

2.

Milton Pro Lunch Tiffin (3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers, 180/320/450 ml; 1 Plastic Chutney Dabba,100 ml; 1 Aqua Steel Bottle, 750 ml, Steel Spoon and Fork) With Insulated Fabric Jacket, Black

The Microwave Containers Plastic Chutney Insulated Lunch Box is a versatile and convenient option for office goers. With microwave-safe containers and an insulated design, this lunch box is perfect for keeping your food warm and fresh.

Specifications of Milton Pro Lunch Tiffin (3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers

  • Insulated design for temperature retention
  • Microwave-safe containers
  • Easy to carry
  • Leak-proof design
  • Comes with a chutney container

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Keeps food warm and freshPlastic material may not be as durable as stainless steel
Convenient and versatileLimited color options
Leak-proof and easy to carry 

3.

Borosil Klip n Store Lunchbox with Bag | Set of 3 (400 ml Each) | Borosilicate Glass, Round, Vertical | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leak Proof | Tiffin for Office, School, College | Blue

The Borosil Store Microwavable Containers are a stylish and practical option for office lunches. With transparent containers and a microwave-safe design, this lunch box is perfect for those who prefer glass over plastic.

Specifications of Borosil Klip n Store Lunchbox with Bag

  • Microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe
  • Transparent containers for easy visibility
  • Leak-proof design
  • Stylish and modern look
  • Available in different sizes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and practical designGlass material may be heavier than plastic
Transparent containers for easy visibilityLimited size options
Microwave and dishwasher safe 

 

CELLO Maxfresh Containers

4.

CELLO Maxfresh Containers

The CELLO Maxfresh Containers are a versatile and durable option for office lunches. With a borosilicate glass design and microwavable containers, this lunch box is perfect for those who prioritize durability and practicality.

Specifications of CELLO Maxfresh Containers

  • Borosilicate glass for durability
  • Microwavable containers
  • Leak-proof design
  • Easy to clean
  • Available in different sizes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable and versatileGlass material may be heavier than plastic
Microwavable containers for convenienceLimited size options
Leak-proof and easy to clean 

 

Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin

5.

Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin

The Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin is a reliable and efficient option for office goers. With a sleek and insulated design, this lunch box is perfect for keeping your food warm and fresh throughout the day.

Specifications of Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin

  • Insulated design for temperature retention
  • Stainless steel material
  • Leak-proof containers
  • Easy to carry
  • Available in different sizes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Keeps food warm and freshSlightly heavier than plastic options
Durable and reliableLimited size options
Spacious compartments 

6.

CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set with Bag, 3 Containers, 300ml, Black | Tiffin Box Outer Plastic Inner Steel with Bag | Leakproof Lunch Boxes with Jacket | Ideal for Office, School, College

The Containers Plastic Stainless Leakproof Lunch Box is a practical and affordable option for office lunches. With leak-proof containers and a durable design, this lunch box is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set

  • Leak-proof design
  • Stainless steel material
  • Compact and easy to carry
  • Easy to clean
  • Affordable price

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Leak-proof and durableSlightly heavier than plastic options
Compact and easy to carryLimited size options
Affordable price 

7.

Borosil Gourmet Plus 7pc Borosilicate Glass Lunchbox | 3pc Set (320ml) + 1 (550ml) Glass Bottle + Fork & Spoon Set with Mat | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Made in India Tiffin for Office, School

The Borosil Borosilicate Lunchbox is a modern and stylish option for office goers. With a borosilicate glass design and microwave-safe containers, this lunch box is perfect for those who prioritize style and practicality.

Specifications of Borosil Gourmet Plus 7pc Borosilicate Glass Lunchbox

  • Borosilicate glass for durability
  • Microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe
  • Stylish and modern look
  • Leak-proof design
  • Available in different sizes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish and practical designGlass material may be heavier than plastic
Microwave and dishwasher safeLimited size options
Leak-proof and durable 

 

Office lunch box Top Features Comparison:

 

Product NameInsulatedLeak-proofDishwasher Safe
Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch BoxYesYesNo
Microwave Containers Plastic Chutney Insulated Lunch BoxYesYesNo
Borosil Store Microwavable ContainersNoYesYes
CELLO Maxfresh ContainersNoYesYes
Milton Thermosteel Insulated TiffinYesYesNo
Containers Plastic Stainless Leakproof Lunch BoxNoYesNo
Borosil Borosilicate LunchboxNoYesYes

 

Best value for money office lunch boxes:

The Containers Plastic Stainless Leakproof Lunch Box offers the best value for money with its affordable price, leak-proof design, and durable stainless steel material.

 

Best overall office lunch boxes:

The Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box stands out as the best overall product with its insulated design, leak-proof compartments, and spacious interior for all your office lunch needs.

How to find the perfect office lunch box:

When choosing the perfect office lunch box, consider the features, materials, and practicality of each option. Look for leak-proof and insulated designs, durable materials, and convenient sizes to find the best fit for your needs.

 

FAQs on office lunch box

  • What is the price range for these office lunch boxes?

    The price range for these office lunch boxes varies from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1500, depending on the brand, material, and features.

  • Are these lunch boxes microwave-safe?

    Yes, most of the lunch boxes mentioned in the article are microwave-safe, including options from Milton, Borosil, and CELLO.

  • Do these lunch boxes come with compartments?

    Yes, many of the lunch boxes come with compartments to keep your food organized and separate from each other.

  • What is the material used for these lunch boxes?

    The lunch boxes are made of different materials, including stainless steel, plastic, and borosilicate glass, offering a variety of options for users.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

