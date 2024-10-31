Best office lunch boxes for 2024: Insulated, stainless steel, and more
Looking for the perfect lunch box for the office? Check out our list of the best insulated, stainless steel, and affordable options for 2022.
When it comes to bringing your own lunch to the office, having the right lunch box can make all the difference. From keeping your food fresh to ensuring it stays warm, there are a variety of options to choose from. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 office lunch boxes for 2022, including insulated, stainless steel, and affordable options to help you make the best choice for your needs.
The Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box is a durable and reliable option for keeping your food fresh and secure. With a sleek design and spacious compartments, this lunch box is perfect for office use.
Specifications of Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box
- Made of high-quality stainless steel
- Leak-proof design
- Easy to clean
- Compact and easy to carry
- Available in different colors
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable and long-lasting
|Slightly heavier than plastic options
|Keeps food fresh and secure
|Limited color options
|Spacious compartments
2.
Milton Pro Lunch Tiffin (3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers, 180/320/450 ml; 1 Plastic Chutney Dabba,100 ml; 1 Aqua Steel Bottle, 750 ml, Steel Spoon and Fork) With Insulated Fabric Jacket, Black
The Microwave Containers Plastic Chutney Insulated Lunch Box is a versatile and convenient option for office goers. With microwave-safe containers and an insulated design, this lunch box is perfect for keeping your food warm and fresh.
Specifications of Milton Pro Lunch Tiffin (3 Microwave Safe Inner Steel Containers
- Insulated design for temperature retention
- Microwave-safe containers
- Easy to carry
- Leak-proof design
- Comes with a chutney container
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Keeps food warm and fresh
|Plastic material may not be as durable as stainless steel
|Convenient and versatile
|Limited color options
|Leak-proof and easy to carry
3.
Borosil Klip n Store Lunchbox with Bag | Set of 3 (400 ml Each) | Borosilicate Glass, Round, Vertical | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe, Leak Proof | Tiffin for Office, School, College | Blue
The Borosil Store Microwavable Containers are a stylish and practical option for office lunches. With transparent containers and a microwave-safe design, this lunch box is perfect for those who prefer glass over plastic.
Specifications of Borosil Klip n Store Lunchbox with Bag
- Microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe
- Transparent containers for easy visibility
- Leak-proof design
- Stylish and modern look
- Available in different sizes
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stylish and practical design
|Glass material may be heavier than plastic
|Transparent containers for easy visibility
|Limited size options
|Microwave and dishwasher safe
CELLO Maxfresh Containers
The CELLO Maxfresh Containers are a versatile and durable option for office lunches. With a borosilicate glass design and microwavable containers, this lunch box is perfect for those who prioritize durability and practicality.
Specifications of CELLO Maxfresh Containers
- Borosilicate glass for durability
- Microwavable containers
- Leak-proof design
- Easy to clean
- Available in different sizes
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable and versatile
|Glass material may be heavier than plastic
|Microwavable containers for convenience
|Limited size options
|Leak-proof and easy to clean
Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin
The Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin is a reliable and efficient option for office goers. With a sleek and insulated design, this lunch box is perfect for keeping your food warm and fresh throughout the day.
Specifications of Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin
- Insulated design for temperature retention
- Stainless steel material
- Leak-proof containers
- Easy to carry
- Available in different sizes
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Keeps food warm and fresh
|Slightly heavier than plastic options
|Durable and reliable
|Limited size options
|Spacious compartments
6.
CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set with Bag, 3 Containers, 300ml, Black | Tiffin Box Outer Plastic Inner Steel with Bag | Leakproof Lunch Boxes with Jacket | Ideal for Office, School, College
The Containers Plastic Stainless Leakproof Lunch Box is a practical and affordable option for office lunches. With leak-proof containers and a durable design, this lunch box is perfect for everyday use.
Specifications of CELLO MF Click Lunch Box Set
- Leak-proof design
- Stainless steel material
- Compact and easy to carry
- Easy to clean
- Affordable price
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Leak-proof and durable
|Slightly heavier than plastic options
|Compact and easy to carry
|Limited size options
|Affordable price
7.
Borosil Gourmet Plus 7pc Borosilicate Glass Lunchbox | 3pc Set (320ml) + 1 (550ml) Glass Bottle + Fork & Spoon Set with Mat | Microwave & Dishwasher Safe | Made in India Tiffin for Office, School
The Borosil Borosilicate Lunchbox is a modern and stylish option for office goers. With a borosilicate glass design and microwave-safe containers, this lunch box is perfect for those who prioritize style and practicality.
Specifications of Borosil Gourmet Plus 7pc Borosilicate Glass Lunchbox
- Borosilicate glass for durability
- Microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe
- Stylish and modern look
- Leak-proof design
- Available in different sizes
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stylish and practical design
|Glass material may be heavier than plastic
|Microwave and dishwasher safe
|Limited size options
|Leak-proof and durable
Office lunch box Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Insulated
|Leak-proof
|Dishwasher Safe
|Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Microwave Containers Plastic Chutney Insulated Lunch Box
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Borosil Store Microwavable Containers
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|CELLO Maxfresh Containers
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Milton Thermosteel Insulated Tiffin
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Containers Plastic Stainless Leakproof Lunch Box
|No
|Yes
|No
|Borosil Borosilicate Lunchbox
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money office lunch boxes:
The Containers Plastic Stainless Leakproof Lunch Box offers the best value for money with its affordable price, leak-proof design, and durable stainless steel material.
Best overall office lunch boxes:
The Milton Tasty Stainless Steel Lunch Box stands out as the best overall product with its insulated design, leak-proof compartments, and spacious interior for all your office lunch needs.
How to find the perfect office lunch box:
When choosing the perfect office lunch box, consider the features, materials, and practicality of each option. Look for leak-proof and insulated designs, durable materials, and convenient sizes to find the best fit for your needs.
FAQs on office lunch box
- What is the price range for these office lunch boxes?
The price range for these office lunch boxes varies from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1500, depending on the brand, material, and features.
- Are these lunch boxes microwave-safe?
Yes, most of the lunch boxes mentioned in the article are microwave-safe, including options from Milton, Borosil, and CELLO.
- Do these lunch boxes come with compartments?
Yes, many of the lunch boxes come with compartments to keep your food organized and separate from each other.
- What is the material used for these lunch boxes?
The lunch boxes are made of different materials, including stainless steel, plastic, and borosilicate glass, offering a variety of options for users.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.