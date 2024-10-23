Amazon Diwali Sale: More than 40% off on cookware, appliances, gas stoves, kitchen tools, and more

The month of festivities has begun and with the festival of lights, Diwali just 10 days around, it's time to redefine the most sacred place in your home, your kitchen. After all, it is your kitchen where you would be preparing all those delicacies and snacks for your Diwali celebration. And to ace your cooking skills, you need the right kind of kitchen cookware and appliances. So, Amazon Diwali Sale has to be your best bet where you can find more than 40% off on a wide range of products, including non-stick cookware sets, pressure cookers, and stainless steel utensils, as well as modern appliances like air fryers, blenders, and microwave ovens. Amazon Great Indian Sale: More than 40% off on kitchen cookware and glassware

Top brands often offer additional cashback, exchange offers, and bundle deals, making it easier to purchase high-quality items at affordable prices. With lightning deals and limited-time offers, this festive sale is a great opportunity to equip your kitchen with the latest tools and gadgets.

Air Fryers at up to 60% off:



Air fryers have become kitchen essentials for health-conscious consumers, and during the Amazon Diwali Sale, you can expect fantastic discounts on top brands like Philips, Havells, and Prestige. With air fryers, you can enjoy your favourite fried snacks with up to 90% less oil, making them perfect for guilt-free festive treats. The sale offers a variety of sizes and features, from digital touchscreens to rapid air technology, making it a great time to grab one at a bargain price.

OTG Ovens at up to 60% off:





OTG ovens (Oven, Toaster, Grill) are perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting, and Amazon's Diwali sale brings attractive deals on brands like Bajaj, Morphy Richards, and Panasonic. Whether you're looking to bake festive cakes or grill delicious appetizers for Diwali parties, OTG ovens are a versatile kitchen appliance. This sale season, you can find different capacities and power options to suit your cooking needs, all at discounted prices, making it an ideal time to upgrade your kitchen.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 80% off on men, women, and kids footwear

Cookware at up to 60% off:





Cookware sets, including non-stick pans, stainless steel utensils, and cast-iron cookware, are all available at reduced prices during the Amazon Diwali sale. Brands like Hawkins, Prestige, and Pigeon offer high-quality, durable options, making it a great time to replace old cookware or invest in premium items. Whether you're preparing traditional Diwali sweets or everyday meals, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get quality cookware for your kitchen at unbeatable prices.

Also Read: Usha launches the iChef range: Is it the ultimate cooking upgrade you need?





Glassware at up to 70% off:





Amazon's Diwali sale features a wide range of elegant and functional glassware, from drinking glasses to serving bowls and storage jars. Brands like Borosil and Ocean bring great deals on premium glass products that add a touch of sophistication to your festive gatherings. Whether you're hosting a Diwali party or just want to upgrade your dinner table presentation, this sale offers stylish and durable glassware at discounted prices, perfect for gifting or personal use.

Amazon deals on kitchen appliances and cookware

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: TVs under ₹30,000 at up to 65% off

Dinnerware at up to 65% off:





During the Amazon Diwali sale, there's no better time to refresh your dinnerware collection. From fine bone china sets to colorful melamine plates, leading brands like La Opala, Corelle, and Cello offer elegant and durable options at amazing discounts. These stylish dinnerware sets are perfect for hosting festive dinners and adding a festive flair to your dining table. Whether you're looking for something classic or modern, there's a wide range of designs to suit every taste.

Also Read: Dussehra special sale on mixer grinders: Up to 65% off on top brands

Gas stoves at up to 55% off:





Amazon's Diwali sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a new gas stove. Leading brands like Sunflame, Prestige, and Elica offer modern gas stoves with multiple burners, auto-ignition, and sleek designs at attractive discounts. Whether you're looking for a compact two-burner stove or a high-end four-burner model, there are options for every budget. With heavy discounts and cashback offers, you can make your cooking experience more efficient this festive season.

Induction cooktops at up to 60% off:





Induction cooktops are a fast, energy-efficient alternative to traditional gas stoves, and during the Amazon Diwali sale, you can find great deals on top brands like Philips, Prestige, and Havells. With features like preset cooking modes, timer settings, and digital displays, induction cooktops make cooking convenient and safe. Whether you're upgrading your kitchen or need a portable cooking option, this sale offers the best prices to help you save big while enhancing your cooking experience.

Similar articles for you:



Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali offers: Appliances up to 75% off! 8 pm deals

Amazon Diwali Sale: Up to 80% off on home essentials to gear up for the festival

Diwali Amazon Sale special discounts: Get up to 65% off on all baby travel needs

Games and toys for a joyous Diwali celebration: Celebrate the festival of lights in style

FAQ for kitchen appliances and cookware What kinds of kitchen cookware and appliances are available during the Amazon Diwali Sale? During the Diwali Sale, you can expect significant discounts and deals on: Cookware: Non-stick cookware, cast iron skillets, stainless steel sets, pressure cookers, induction cookware, and more. Appliances: Mixer grinders, air fryers, microwave ovens, toasters, food processors, dishwashers, and induction cooktops. Premium brands like Prestige, Hawkins, Philips, Wonderchef, Havells, Bajaj, etc., often offer special discounts.

Are there exclusive deals or limited-time offers? Yes! During Amazon Diwali Sale, you’ll find: Lightning Deals: Available for a limited time, offering huge discounts on selected products. Deal of the Day: A single product with massive discounts for one day only. Early Bird Offers: Sometimes, shoppers get early access to deals. Coupon Offers: Extra discounts are available by applying coupons on product pages.

Can I expect better deals on premium kitchen brands? Definitely! Premium brands like Tefal, Philips, Butterfly, and Bosch often provide special offers during this sale period. You may also find bundled offers where multiple cookware or appliance pieces are sold at lower prices together.

What kind of discounts can I expect on appliances like microwaves, mixers, and air fryers? Discounts can range anywhere from 20% to 60% on kitchen appliances. Look out for bank offers for additional cashback when paying with specific cards, as well as No Cost EMI options to make big-ticket purchases more affordable.

Are there exchange offers on kitchen appliances? Yes, Amazon sometimes provides exchange offers where you can trade in your old kitchen appliance for a discount on a new one. The eligibility and value depend on the product and the condition of the old item.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.