Dussehra special sale on mixer grinders: Up to 65% off on top brands during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Mixer grinders are a must-have kitchen appliance for every home, offering a versatile solution for grinding, blending, and mixing various ingredients with ease. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can find top brands like Bajaj, Philips, and Preethi offering impressive discounts on their best-selling models. Whether you're making chutneys, grinding spices, or preparing smoothies, these appliances save time and effort, making cooking more convenient. Many of these mixer grinders come with powerful motors, durable jars, and advanced safety features like overload protection. Explore top deals on mixer grinders during the Amazon Sale 2024.

With multiple speed settings, they provide precise control over the texture of your blends. This festive season is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with high-performance mixer grinders at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on great deals and exciting exchange offers to bring home a reliable appliance that ensures consistent results for all your culinary needs.



Upgrade your kitchen with the Lifelong Mixer Grinder, offering high performance with its 500W motor. Perfect for grinding spices, chutneys, and smoothies, this durable appliance features three jars for versatile usage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, grab this essential kitchen tool at unbeatable prices and enjoy swift meal prep with ease and convenience.

Specifications of Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 stainless steel jars

Blades: Sharp multi-functional stainless-steel blades

Speed Settings: 3-speed control

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Compact and easy to store

Powerful and efficient, the Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder is designed for fast and smooth grinding. Its 750W motor ensures seamless blending, making it perfect for tough ingredients. This festival season, enjoy massive discounts on Philips' trusted kitchen appliance. Three jars provide versatility, ensuring everything from spices to smoothies is handled with ease.

Specifications of Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel blades for efficient grinding

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Sturdy ABS plastic body

Experience smart grinding with the Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, featuring a 750W motor for effective performance. It comes with four jars to handle multiple tasks like grinding, blending, and juicing. Grab this kitchen must-have at incredible prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and transform your cooking experience with its efficient design and safety features.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juicer jar

Blades: Razor-sharp blades for fine grinding

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with whip function

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Compact, ergonomic design

Simplify your cooking with the Orient Electric 500W Mixer Grinder, ideal for grinding, mixing, and blending tasks. Its sleek design and three versatile jars make it a kitchen essential. Get amazing discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and bring home this reliable, powerful appliance, making meal prep quicker and easier than ever.

Specifications of Orient Electric 500W mixer grinder:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (1.5L liquidizing jar, 0.8L dry jar, 0.5L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel blades

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with inches

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Lightweight and compact design

Amazon sale on mixer grinders

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder, equipped with a 500W motor, offers excellent grinding and blending performance. With three jars, it provides convenience for various kitchen needs. Don’t miss the incredible deals on this trusted brand during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, and elevate your culinary game with this compact, efficient kitchen tool.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (Liquidizing jar, dry jar, chutney jar)

Blades: Multi-functional stainless-steel blades

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with inches

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Elegant and durable body

Compact yet powerful, the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder is perfect for everyday grinding, mixing, and blending. Its multipurpose jars make it highly efficient for smoothies, chutneys, and spices. Take advantage of the unbeatable discounts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival to bring home this space-saving, high-performance kitchen appliance.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 5 attachments (Blender, juicer, grinder, chopper, mixing jar)

Blades: High-quality stainless steel blades

Speed Settings: Single speed

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Space-saving bullet design

The Prestige Iris Plus Mixer Grinder, with a robust 750W motor, offers effortless grinding and blending. It comes with four jars for enhanced versatility. This Amazon Great Indian Festival, grab this stylish and durable kitchen companion at amazing prices and prepare delicious meals without hassle.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder:

Power: 750 Watts

Number of Jars: 4 (1.5L juicer jar, 1L wet jar, 0.8L dry jar, 0.3L chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel blades

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with whip function

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Sleek and modern design

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is known for its powerful 1000W motor and German-engineered blades, offering superior grinding performance. This festival season, enjoy exciting discounts on Bosch’s premium appliance at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, ensuring fine grinding for all your culinary needs with ease and precision.

Specifications of Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder:

Power : 1000 Watts

: 1000 Watts Number of Jars : 4 (Wet jar, dry jar, chutney jar, blender jar)

: 4 (Wet jar, dry jar, chutney jar, blender jar) Blades : High-grade stainless steel blades

: High-grade stainless steel blades Speed Settings : 3-speed control with pulse function

: 3-speed control with pulse function Overload Protection : Yes

: Yes Design: Strong ABS body with chrome finish

The Crompton DS 500 Mixer Grinder features a reliable 500W motor, perfect for efficient mixing, grinding, and blending. It includes three versatile jars for various kitchen needs. Grab it at an unbeatable price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and make food prep easier with this trusted and durable appliance.

Specifications of Crompton DS 500 BLK 500-Watt Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500 Watts

Number of Jars: 3 (Liquidizing jar, dry jar, chutney jar)

Blades: Stainless steel blades

Speed Settings: 3-speed control

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Compact, easy-to-clean design

The Wipro Elato FMG206 Mixer Grinder offers a powerful 1000W motor, making it ideal for heavy-duty grinding. Perfect for all your kitchen tasks, this appliance comes with multiple jars for versatile use. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, take advantage of fantastic offers to bring home this durable, high-performance grinder at the best price.

Specifications of Wipro Elato FMG206 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder:

Power: 1000 Watts

Number of Jars: 4 (Juicer, blender, dry, chutney jar)

Blades: Durable stainless steel blades

Speed Settings: 3-speed control with pulse function

Overload Protection: Yes

Design: Premium finish with durable build

FAQ on Best Mixer Grinders Q: How do I clean a mixer grinder? A: To clean a mixer grinder, unplug it and disassemble the jars and blades. Wash them with mild soap and water, then rinse thoroughly. Wipe the motor base with a damp cloth. Avoid submerging the motor unit in water.

Q: Can I grind hot ingredients in a mixer grinder? A: It's not recommended to grind hot ingredients in a mixer grinder, as it can cause damage to the motor and plastic components. Allow hot ingredients to cool before grinding.

Q: Can I use the mixer grinder for wet grinding and making pastes? A: Yes, mixer grinders with appropriate jars and blades can be used for wet grinding to make pastes like chutneys, batters, and purees.

Q: How long does the warranty typically last for mixer grinders? A: Warranty periods for mixer grinders vary by brand and model. It's common to have warranties ranging from 1 year to 2 years. Always check the manufacturer's warranty policy before purchase.

Q: Can I use a mixer grinder for juicing? A: Yes, some mixer grinders come with a specific juicer jar that allows you to extract juices from fruits and vegetables. Check if the model you're interested in includes a juicer jar.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.