Best bang for your buck: Top 10 mixer grinders under 8000 you should consider

In the bustling kitchens of India, the rhythmic whir of a mixer grinder is a symphony unto itself. From grinding spices to whipping up batters, these versatile appliances are the workhorses of culinary creations. But with a plethora of options available, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. Fear not, for we're here to guide you through the world of mixer grinders under Rs.8,000, helping you find the perfect blend of power, performance, and affordability. Best mixer grinders under ₹ 8000: Discover top-quality options that won't break the bank.(Pixabay)

Whether you're a seasoned chef whipping up elaborate feasts or a kitchen novice navigating your first forays into the world of dals and dosas, a good mixer grinder is an essential companion. But with countless brands, models, and features vying for your attention, selecting the ideal one can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. That's where we come in. We've meticulously scoured the market, evaluated the contenders, and handpicked the top 10 mixer grinders under Rs.8,000 that deliver exceptional value for your money.

But before we delve into the specifics, let's address the cardinal question: why settle for anything less than the best bang for your buck? After all, a mixer grinder is an investment that should serve you faithfully for years to come. With the right choice, you'll enjoy not only perfectly ground spices and effortlessly smooth batters but also the peace of mind that comes with knowing you've made a wise decision. So, buckle up, food enthusiasts, as we embark on a journey to discover the top contenders in the arena of affordable mixer grinders, each vying to be the maestro of your culinary creations!

1. Sujata Dynamix DX Mixer Grinder, 900W, 3 Jars (White,Plastic) (White_1)

Introducing the Sujata Dynamix DX Mixer Grinder, a kitchen powerhouse featuring a robust 900W motor and three versatile jars. Crafted for enduring durability and seamless efficiency, it effortlessly tackles a spectrum of grinding and blending tasks. Its sleek white plastic design not only enhances aesthetics but also complements any kitchen decor. With its multifunctionality and elegant appeal, this mixer grinder stands as a reliable companion for culinary enthusiasts, promising convenience and performance for diverse culinary endeavors. Elevate your kitchen experience with the Sujata Dynamix DX Mixer Grinder, where functionality meets elegance with every blend.

Specifications of Sujata Dynamix DX Mixer Grinder, 900W, 3 Jars (White, Plastic) (White_1):

Power: 900 Watts

Jars: 3

Material: Plastic

Colour: White

Warranty: Not specified

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 900W motor for efficient grinding Plastic material may not be as durable Versatile with three jars for different tasks Higher wattage may consume more electricity Sleek design complements kitchen aesthetics Suitable for various grinding and blending needs

2. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey)

Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, a versatile kitchen essential, redefines culinary convenience. With a powerful 750W motor and four functional jars, it seamlessly handles grinding and blending tasks. The sleek grey design enhances any kitchen decor, adding modernity. While powerful, it may produce operational noise, and the grey color might not suit all decors. Yet, the Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder stands as a reliable choice for diverse culinary needs.

Specifications of Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars (Grey):

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 4

Colour: Grey

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor for efficient grinding May produce loud noise during operation Four jars for versatile use Grey color may not match all kitchen decors Sleek design enhances kitchen aesthetics Warranty details not specified Suitable for a variety of grinding and blending needs

3. Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

Unleash culinary creativity with the Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder. Featuring a powerful 500W Titan motor, it offers seamless blending and dry grinding. This 2-in-1 appliance ensures efficiency with its blade function and durability with three stainless steel jars. Backed by a one-year warranty, this sleek black mixer grinder promises reliability and versatility for your culinary adventures.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black:

Power: 500 Watts

Motor: Titan Motor

Functions: Dry Grinding, Blade Function

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars

Warranty: 1 Year Product Warranty

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 500W Titan motor for efficient blending Limited power capacity for heavy-duty tasks Versatile 2-in-1 functionality for dry grinding May produce noise during operation Durable stainless steel jars for long-lasting use Limited warranty compared to other models Sleek black design complements modern kitchen aesthetics

4. Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder 750 watts (Blue/White), 3 jars & Flexi Lid, FBT motor with 2yr Guarantee & Lifelong Free Service

Embark on a flavorful journey with the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder. This appliance goes beyond functionality, offering a blend of convenience and taste exploration. With its robust 750W FBT motor, it ensures enduring durability and powerful performance. Equipped with three jars and a Flexi Lid, it effortlessly caters to diverse blending needs. Supported by a 2-year guarantee and lifelong free service, this blue and white marvel isn't just a mixer grinder—it's a trusted kitchen ally, promising excellence and convenience. Experience culinary excellence with the Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214.

Specifications of Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder 750 watts (Blue/White), 3 jars & Flexi Lid, FBT motor with 2yr Guarantee & Lifelong Free Service:

Power: 750 Watts

Motor: FBT Motor

Jars: 3

Flexi Lid: Yes

Guarantee: 2 Years

Service: Lifelong Free Service

Colour: Blue/White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W FBT motor for efficient blending Limited color options Three jars and Flexi Lid for versatile use May be priced higher compared to other models 2-year guarantee and lifelong free service Durable construction ensures long-term performance

5. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Meet the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, your kitchen's new ally. Boasting 600 watts of power, this sleek silver appliance effortlessly tackles blending and grinding tasks. Crafted from durable Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), it ensures reliability and longevity. With 5 jars and 3 blades, it offers versatility for various culinary needs. While noise levels and power limitations are factors to consider, the Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder remains a dependable choice for your blending and grinding needs, promising to streamline your kitchen experience.

Specifications of Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder 600 Watts (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS):

Power: 600 Watts

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Jars: 5

Blades: 3

Colour: Silver

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 600 Watts for efficient blending Potential noise levels during operation Durable ABS construction ensures long-term reliability Limited power capacity for heavy-duty tasks Versatile with 5 jars and 3 blades Sleek silver design complements modern kitchens

6. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts

Experience the epitome of culinary innovation with the Prestige Iris Plus 750W Mixer Grinder. Crafted to perfection in sleek black, this appliance combines power and versatility like no other. Boasting a robust motor and four jars, including a dedicated juicer jar, it caters to all blending needs with finesse. Engineered with four super-efficient stainless blades, it ensures flawless blending and grinding results. With the assurance of a 2-year warranty, reliability and durability are guaranteed. While its performance shines, consider potential noise levels and space requirements.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 4 (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)

Blades: 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades

Warranty: 2 Years

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor for efficient blending Potential noise levels during operation Four jars including a juicer jar for versatile use Requires ample storage space in the kitchen Four super-efficient stainless blades for seamless blending 2-year warranty ensures peace of mind

7. PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/00)

Revolutionize your kitchen with the PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1, a versatile powerhouse that combines a mixer grinder, juicer, and food processor in one sleek unit. With four jars and a potent 750-watt motor, the HL7707/00 model is designed to handle all your culinary needs with ease. From blending smoothies to chopping vegetables, this appliance does it all. While it offers convenience and versatility, potential noise levels and space requirements may be factors to consider. Nevertheless, the PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 promises to be your ultimate kitchen companion, simplifying meal preparation like never before.

Specifications of PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/00):

Power: 750 Watts

Functions: Mixer Grinder, Juicer, Food Processor

Jars: 4

Model: HL7707/00

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 3-in-1 functionality for versatile kitchen tasks Potential noise levels during operation Powerful 750W motor ensures efficient performance Requires ample storage space in the kitchen Four jars cater to diverse culinary needs Simplifies meal preparation with multiple functions

8. Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Multipurpose Jars

Introducing the Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN 750W Mixer Grinder, a powerhouse of culinary innovation. With its four multipurpose jars, this appliance is poised to redefine kitchen efficiency. Whether blending, grinding, or mixing, its robust 750W motor ensures seamless performance. Designed with modern kitchens in mind, its sleek silhouette adds a touch of sophistication to culinary spaces. While it excels in versatility, it's important to consider factors such as noise levels and durability. Nonetheless, the Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN is poised to become your trusted ally in the kitchen, inspiring culinary exploration with every use.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN 750 W Mixer Grinder with 4 Multipurpose Jars:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 4 Multipurpose Jars

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile with four multipurpose jars Potential noise levels during operation Powerful 750W motor ensures efficient performance Durability concerns may arise over time Sleek design adds flair to modern kitchens Enhances kitchen efficiency with multiple functions

9. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 400W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black

Unlock the potential of your kitchen with the Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender. Boasting a robust 400W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor and stainless steel blades, it transforms ingredients into delightful creations. With two unbreakable jars and a 2-year warranty, durability is guaranteed. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe book adds inspiration to your culinary endeavors. While it promises health and convenience, consider potential noise levels. Nevertheless, the Wonderchef Nutri Blend stands as a symbol of wellness and innovation in every kitchen.

Specifications of Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 400W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black:

Power: 400 Watts

Motor: 100% Full Copper Motor

Speed: 22000 RPM

Blades: Stainless Steel

Jars: 2 Unbreakable Jars

Warranty: 2 Years

Additional: Recipe Book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 400W motor for efficient blending Potential noise levels during operation 100% Full Copper Motor ensures durability Stainless steel blades for precise blending Two unbreakable jars for long-lasting use Includes recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

10. Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder, High Speed 21000 RPM Motor, 304 SS Blades, 5 Years Motor Warranty with Overload Protector, 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar I (Grey & Green)

Embrace culinary excellence with the Havells Capture 500W Mixer Grinder. Boasting a high-speed 21000 RPM motor and 304 SS blades, it ensures seamless blending. With a 5-year motor warranty and overload protector, durability is guaranteed. The 1.5 Ltr blending jar offers ample space for your culinary creations. Sporting a sleek grey and green design, it adds vibrancy to any kitchen. While it promises efficiency, some users may find the 500W power slightly limiting for heavy-duty tasks. Nevertheless, Havells Capture embodies innovation and reliability for your blending needs.

Specifications of Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Mixer Grinder, High Speed 21000 RPM Motor, 304 SS Blades, 5 Years Motor Warranty with Overload Protector, 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar I (Grey & Green):

Power: 500 Watts

Motor Speed: 21000 RPM

Blades: 304 SS Blades

Warranty: 5 Years Motor Warranty

Additional: Overload Protector

Jar Capacity: 1.5 Ltr Blending Jar

Colour: Grey & Green

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed 21000 RPM motor for efficient blending 500W power may be limiting for heavy-duty tasks Durable 304 SS blades ensure precise blending 5-year motor warranty with overload protector Ample 1.5 Ltr blending jar for versatile use Sleek grey and green design adds vibrancy to the kitchen

Best 3 features for you:

Products Names Power Jars Functions Sujata Dynamix DX 900W 3 Jars Mixer Grinder, Food Processor Butterfly Smart 750W 4 Jars Auto Cut-off Protection Bajaj GX-1 500W 2-in-1 for Dry Grinding Blade Function Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750W 3 Jars & Flexi Lid FBT Motor Cookwell Bullet 600W 5 Jars High Speed Grinding Prestige Iris Plus 750W 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Blades PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 3-in-1 750W 4 Jar Mixer, Juicer, Food Processor Pigeon by Stovekraft VIN 750W 4 Multipurpose Jars Multi Purpose Jars Wonderchef Nutri-blend 400W 2 unbreakable jars Mixer, Grinder, Blender Havells Capture 500W 3 Jar Blending, Grinding

Best value for money:

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder stands out as the best value-for-money product under ₹8000. With its superior mixie capabilities, 500W motor, and durable stainless steel jars, it offers excellent performance at an affordable price, making it a wise investment for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond MG-214 mixer grinder is the best overall product in the under ₹8000 category. With its powerful 750W motor, versatile 3 jars & Flexi Lid, and FBT motor with a 2-year guarantee & lifelong free service, it offers unmatched performance and durability, ensuring exceptional value for money.

How to find the best mixer grinders under ₹ 8000?

When you are looking for an ideal mixer grinder, consider factors like power, durability, and features. Look for models like the Sujata Dynamix DX with its powerful 900W motor and three versatile jars, or the Butterfly Smart with its 750W motor and four multipurpose jars. Assess customer reviews, brand reputation, and warranty terms to make an informed decision and find the perfect mixer grinder that meets your budget and requirements seamlessly.

