Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 80% off on shoes for men, women, and kids; Choose from formal shoes, sneakers, and more

Crafted for style and comfort, Red Tape Chelsea Boots for Men combine elegance with durability. Featuring premium leather construction, these boots offer a sleek design perfect for casual and semiformal settings. The elastic side panels provide easy wearability, while the slip-resistant outsole ensures stability. Whether you're heading to the office or a night out, these boots are a versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Specifications of Red Tape Chelsea Boots for Men

Material: Premium Leather

Closure: Slip-On with Elastic Panels

Outsole: Slip-resistant Rubber

Toe Shape: Round

Heel Height: Medium

Occasion: Casual, Semi-formal

Colour: Black, Brown

Metro Women's Faux Leather Ankle Boots offer a blend of chic style and comfort, perfect for everyday wear. Made from high-quality faux leather, these trendy boots are designed to enhance any outfit. The sleek silhouette, complemented by a sturdy block heel and a side zipper, makes them easy to wear and fashionable. Ideal for pairing with both casual and semiformal attire, these boots are a wardrobe must-have.

Specifications of Metro Women's Faux Leather Fashionable Trendy Ankle Boots

Material: Faux Leather

Closure: Side Zipper

Heel Type: Block Heel

Heel Height: 2 inches

Toe Shape: Almond

Occasion: Casual, Semi-formal

Colour: Black, Brown, Tan

The Hush Puppies Men's NEW ZAMPA DERBY E Formal shoes combine superior comfort and timeless style. Crafted with premium leather, these Derby shoes feature a cushioned insole and a durable outsole, making them perfect for long-lasting wear. The sleek design and classic lace-up closure offer a sophisticated look for formal occasions. These shoes are designed for both work and special events, giving you the perfect blend of style and comfort.

Specifications of Hush Puppies Men's NEW ZAMPA DERBY E Formal

Material: Premium Leather

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Durable Rubber

Toe Shape: Round

Insole: Cushioned

Occasion: Formal, Business

Colour: Black, Brown

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up to 80% off on shoes

The Theatre Kelly MOGAMBO Red shoes are designed to add a bold and vibrant touch to your outfit. Featuring a striking red hue, these shoes are perfect for making a statement. The comfortable footbed and lightweight design ensure all-day comfort. With a modern, trendy look, these shoes are versatile enough to complement both casual and festive outfits, making them a fun addition to your shoe collection.

Specifications of Theater Kelly MOGAMBO Red

Material: Synthetic

Closure: Slip-On

Sole: Lightweight Rubber

Colour: Red

Design: Modern, Trendy

Occasion: Casual, Festive

Toe Shape: Round

Puma Women's Carina Slim Perf Sneaker combines sporty design with casual elegance, making it an ideal choice for everyday wear. These sneakers feature a perforated design for added breathability and a sleek silhouette that complements any casual outfit. With a cushioned footbed and lightweight rubber outsole, they provide all-day comfort. Whether you're running errands or meeting friends, these sneakers offer the perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Puma Women's Carina Slim Perf Sneaker

Material: Synthetic

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Lightweight Rubber

Design: Perforated Upper

Insole: Cushioned

Occasion: Casual, Daily Wear

Colour: White, Black

The U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Sneaker is the perfect mix of casual style and comfort. Featuring a clean and modern design, these sneakers are made with breathable materials and a durable rubber outsole for all-day wear. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the classic branding adds a touch of sophistication. Whether you're dressing up or down, these sneakers are a versatile addition to your casual wardrobe.

Specifications of U.S. POLO ASSN. Men's Sneaker

Material: Synthetic

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Rubber

Insole: Cushioned

Branding: U.S. Polo Assn. Logo

Occasion: Casual, Daily Wear

Colour: White, Navy, Grey

7.Carlton London Women Stylish Block Heel Sandal:

Elevate your look with the Carlton London Women Stylish Block Heel Sandals. These sandals feature a sleek design with a comfortable block heel, making them perfect for both casual and dressy occasions. The adjustable ankle strap ensures a secure fit, while the soft footbed provides all-day comfort. Whether paired with a dress or jeans, these sandals are a versatile and chic addition to your wardrobe.

Specifications of Carlton London Women Stylish Block Heel Sandal

Material: Synthetic

Closure: Adjustable Ankle Strap

Heel Type: Block Heel

Heel Height: 2.5 inches

Insole: Cushioned

Occasion: Casual, Formal

Colour: Nude, Black

8.JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti For Women:

The JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti for Women brings a traditional touch with a modern twist. Handcrafted with intricate embroidery, these juttis offer a blend of elegance and comfort. Made from durable materials and featuring a cushioned sole, they are perfect for both casual and festive occasions. Pair them with ethnic or contemporary outfits for a unique, stylish look.

Specifications of JM LOOKS Stylish Embroidered Jutti For Women

Material: Fabric

Sole: Rubber

Design: Hand Embroidered

Insole: Cushioned

Closure: Slip-On

Occasion: Casual, Festive

Colour: Multicolour, Gold

9.KazarMax Kids Girl's Ballerinas

KazarMax Kids Girl's Ballerinas are designed to bring comfort and style to young feet. Made from lightweight and breathable materials, these ballerinas offer a soft cushioned insole, perfect for all-day wear. The easy slip-on design ensures convenience, while the adorable patterns and colours make them a favourite among kids. Perfect for school, play, or special occasions, these ballerinas are a must-have for your little one.

Specifications of KazarMax Kids Girl's Ballerinas

Material: Synthetic

Closure: Slip-On

Sole: Soft Rubber

Insole: Cushioned

Design: Printed Patterns

Occasion: Casual, School

Colour: Pink, Blue, Floral Prints



10.ASIAN Men's White Casual Sneaker

ASIAN Men's White Casual Sneakers combine a minimalist design with ultimate comfort, making them perfect for everyday wear. Featuring a lightweight construction and breathable materials, these sneakers ensure a snug fit and all-day comfort. The durable rubber outsole provides traction and stability, while the lace-up closure offers a secure fit. These sneakers are versatile, pairing effortlessly with casual outfits for a clean, modern look.

Specifications of ASIAN Men's White Casual Sneaker

Material: Synthetic

Closure: Lace-Up

Sole: Rubber

Design: Minimalist

Insole: Cushioned

Occasion: Casual, Daily Wear

Colour: White



FAQ for shoes on Amazon Great Indian Sale What types of shoes are available during the sale? During the Great Indian Amazon Sale, you can find a wide variety of shoes, including: Men’s Shoes: Sneakers, formal shoes, loafers, boots, sports shoes, sandals. Women’s Shoes: Heels, flats, sneakers, boots, running shoes, sandals. Kids’ Shoes: Sneakers, sandals, casual shoes, school shoes.

Are there any exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members? Yes, Prime members often get early access to the sale and exclusive discounts. They may also enjoy faster delivery options and additional cashback on certain products.

What sizes are available for shoes on sale? Shoe sizes typically range from UK size 5 to 13 for men, UK size 3 to 9 for women, and a range of sizes for kids. Make sure to check the size chart provided by each brand for accurate fitting.

Can I return shoes purchased on sale? Yes, shoes purchased on sale follow the standard Amazon return policy. You can return most items within 30 days of receipt if they are in new and unworn condition. Check the product page for specific return details.

Are shoes sold by third-party sellers eligible for the sale? Yes, shoes sold by third-party sellers may also be included in the sale. However, make sure to review the seller’s ratings and return policies before purchasing.

