Buffer zone: Why we’re obsessed with all things cosy, comfy, soft and safe
ByRiddhi Doshi
Feb 21, 2025 10:06 AM IST
The world, it seems, is in need of a permanent hug. We’ve sunk into ramen bowls, plushies, crochet and lo-fi music. Time to soft launch your inner grandparent
Have you noticed it too? All around us, the world’s getting subtly softer at the edges. Harsh shop lights are now a milky off-white. Bouncy Korean buns, four-cheese pasta, ramen bowls and pies are having a moment. Everyone’s moved from their pandemic jammies – to equally chill flannel co-ords, fleece hoodies, sneakers and stretchy trousers. Bookstores globally are bouncing back.