Buffer zone: Why we’re obsessed with all things cosy, comfy, soft and safe

Have you noticed it too? All around us, the world’s getting subtly softer at the edges. Harsh shop lights are now a milky off-white. Bouncy Korean buns, four-cheese pasta, ramen bowls and pies are having a moment. Everyone’s moved from their pandemic jammies – to equally chill flannel co-ords, fleece hoodies, sneakers and stretchy trousers. Bookstores globally are bouncing back.

Life is hard and we’re in our comfort era. Here’s how to craft a life that’s soft at the edges. (DESIGN BY RAHUL KRISHNAN)