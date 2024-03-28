 Country Western fails: Can Hollywood move past desi stereotypes? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Country Western fails: Can Hollywood move past desi stereotypes?

ByArshia Dhar
Mar 29, 2024 05:14 AM IST

Indian talent wins Oscars. So why does Hollywood still see us through the same old clichés when it tells Asian stories?

What does India look like inside a White man’s head? A land of tired tropes: Sleepy small towns that hide murderous, incestuous secrets; a spunky village belle; sloppy cops; a gruff tapori; general lawlessness and everyone dancing to that one earworm of a bhangra tune. Dev Patel isn’t White. But the UK-born actor’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, still ends up looking like the India that only exists on screen.

In The Darjeeling Limited, the whole country is reduced to a backdrop for therapeutic effect.
In The Darjeeling Limited, the whole country is reduced to a backdrop for therapeutic effect.
Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, looks like the India that only exists on screen.
Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, looks like the India that only exists on screen.
Shantaram is a pastiche of a squalid 1980s Bombay, waiting for a White man to rescue it.
Shantaram is a pastiche of a squalid 1980s Bombay, waiting for a White man to rescue it.
Million Dollar Arm is based on Indian baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel.
Million Dollar Arm is based on Indian baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Country Western fails: Can Hollywood move past desi stereotypes?
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On