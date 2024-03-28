Country Western fails: Can Hollywood move past desi stereotypes?
Mar 29, 2024 05:14 AM IST
Indian talent wins Oscars. So why does Hollywood still see us through the same old clichés when it tells Asian stories?
What does India look like inside a White man’s head? A land of tired tropes: Sleepy small towns that hide murderous, incestuous secrets; a spunky village belle; sloppy cops; a gruff tapori; general lawlessness and everyone dancing to that one earworm of a bhangra tune. Dev Patel isn’t White. But the UK-born actor’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, still ends up looking like the India that only exists on screen.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article