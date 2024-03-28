Country Western fails: Can Hollywood move past desi stereotypes?

What does India look like inside a White man’s head? A land of tired tropes: Sleepy small towns that hide murderous, incestuous secrets; a spunky village belle; sloppy cops; a gruff tapori; general lawlessness and everyone dancing to that one earworm of a bhangra tune. Dev Patel isn’t White. But the UK-born actor’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, still ends up looking like the India that only exists on screen.

In The Darjeeling Limited, the whole country is reduced to a backdrop for therapeutic effect.