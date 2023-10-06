Critical mass: How to break down a show or a film the way the critics do

Films aren’t just Good or Bad; that binary is plain Ugly (See what we did there?). Yet, most viewers, even those who chomp through Netflix’s entire Award-Winning Directors selection, tend to fall back on the vaguest phrases to express how they feel. “Amazing” means nothing. “Epic” doesn’t mean what the internet thinks it means. Surely, there’s a sharper takedown than “Well, that sucked”. Jawan won the appreciation it has because it ends with a message on voting carefully. It’s come a few months before the general elections.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was created to entertain, but also commented on the patriarchy, joint-family values, and what’s changed.

Check the connection. Any work on screen, regardless of genre and length, should engage your attention. Of course, this varies depending on the individual, and how much attention they invested. But check how hard viewers are expected to work to enjoy the story, and if that attention is rewarded. “Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is very unapproachable; you won’t get into the film right away,” says Tyagi. “Does that mean it’s a bad film? No.” It just demands more from the viewer. Barbie demands less. “They’re both good films. You’re just evaluating them differently. For me, Asteroid City did not work on the first viewing, it worked on the second.” Most films and episodes are built around a few key scenes, like Monkey D Luffy discovering he’s stretchy in One Piece.

Thread it up. How a character starts out and where they end up is a good indicator of how well a tale has been told. “Kabir Singh started and ended pretty much at the same spot – as someone who has it all,” says Tyagi. “There’s no repentance. All is forgotten, forgiven. He wins,” Tyagi says. Why bother following a character who remains unchanged by the circumstances of a story? In Succession, on the other hand, every character is changed by the endless scramble for corporate control. “They’re developing, reaping the after-effects of their own actions, good or bad. It’s so satisfying to watch.”

