News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Critical mass: How to break down a show or a film the way the critics do

Critical mass: How to break down a show or a film the way the critics do

ByUrvee Modwel
Oct 06, 2023 09:44 AM IST

What to focus on, what to avoid. When to think outside the box and how to connect the dots. Aka, the world’s shortest film-appreciation class

Films aren’t just Good or Bad; that binary is plain Ugly (See what we did there?). Yet, most viewers, even those who chomp through Netflix’s entire Award-Winning Directors selection, tend to fall back on the vaguest phrases to express how they feel. “Amazing” means nothing. “Epic” doesn’t mean what the internet thinks it means. Surely, there’s a sharper takedown than “Well, that sucked”.

Jawan won the appreciation it has because it ends with a message on voting carefully. It’s come a few months before the general elections.
Jawan won the appreciation it has because it ends with a message on voting carefully. It’s come a few months before the general elections.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was created to entertain, but also commented on the patriarchy, joint-family values, and what’s changed.
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was created to entertain, but also commented on the patriarchy, joint-family values, and what’s changed.

Check the connection. Any work on screen, regardless of genre and length, should engage your attention. Of course, this varies depending on the individual, and how much attention they invested. But check how hard viewers are expected to work to enjoy the story, and if that attention is rewarded. “Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City is very unapproachable; you won’t get into the film right away,” says Tyagi. “Does that mean it’s a bad film? No.” It just demands more from the viewer. Barbie demands less. “They’re both good films. You’re just evaluating them differently. For me, Asteroid City did not work on the first viewing, it worked on the second.”

Most films and episodes are built around a few key scenes, like Monkey D Luffy discovering he’s stretchy in One Piece.
Most films and episodes are built around a few key scenes, like Monkey D Luffy discovering he’s stretchy in One Piece.

Thread it up. How a character starts out and where they end up is a good indicator of how well a tale has been told. “Kabir Singh started and ended pretty much at the same spot – as someone who has it all,” says Tyagi. “There’s no repentance. All is forgotten, forgiven. He wins,” Tyagi says. Why bother following a character who remains unchanged by the circumstances of a story? In Succession, on the other hand, every character is changed by the endless scramble for corporate control. “They’re developing, reaping the after-effects of their own actions, good or bad. It’s so satisfying to watch.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out