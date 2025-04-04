Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot! New rules for a world full of photographers

ByChristalle Fernandes
Apr 04, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Everyone’s got a camera now. Any place, any time can turn into a photo shoot. Here’s how to stay classy on both sides of the lens

Seen Mona Lisa? No, not the painting in the Louvre – the flower-seller at the Maha Kumbh who unwillingly found herself in the public eye because hundreds of devotees decided to capture her “amber-eyed, dusky beauty”. Were you at the Coldplay concert? Even if you weren’t, clips of that couple having a cute moment there probably showed up on your feed. Last year, Moo Deng videos became so popular, the pygmy hippo began to be harassed by tourists at her Thailand zoo. See where we’re going with this? In a world where everyone has a camera, it’s getting hard to draw boundaries on what’s OK to shoot and share. Experts offer advice on setting boundaries on both sides of the camera.

Be polite and ask for permission before you take someone’s picture. They are doing you a favour. (ADOBE STOCK)
Be polite and ask for permission before you take someone’s picture. They are doing you a favour. (ADOBE STOCK)
Don’t just shove a camera into a person’s face. (ADOBE STOCK)
Don’t just shove a camera into a person’s face. (ADOBE STOCK)
Paul Halliday says it helps to maintain physical and emotional distance from one’s subject. (ADOBE STOCK)
Paul Halliday says it helps to maintain physical and emotional distance from one’s subject. (ADOBE STOCK)
Just because someone snapped your picture or video, doesn’t mean they can use it for any purpose. (ADOBE STOCK)
Just because someone snapped your picture or video, doesn’t mean they can use it for any purpose. (ADOBE STOCK)
You can’t escape being papped all the time, in places such as gyms, salons, and concerts. (ADOBE STOCK)
You can’t escape being papped all the time, in places such as gyms, salons, and concerts. (ADOBE STOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot! New rules for a world full of photographers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On