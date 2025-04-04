Drawing Room: Why Narayan Chandra Biswas loves Zarina Hashmi’s art

So much of Zarina’s work explores and questions our idea of belonging. Her seminal work Home is a Foreign Place is a collection of 36 woodcut prints. Each has an abstract image plus a word written in her mother tongue, Urdu, and represents her recollections of the home she grew up in. In Letters from Home, she integrates poetry and personal letters from her sister into her printmaking. It’s personal, it’s poetic, it’s powerful – one can’t help but connect with the way she builds on memories and experiences.