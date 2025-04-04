Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Drawing Room: Why Narayan Chandra Biswas loves Zarina Hashmi’s art

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Apr 04, 2025 10:02 AM IST

Zarina Hashmi’s works keep questioning ideas of belonging. See how she makes a single line echo the history of two nations

The Hindi poet Dushyant says, “A true artist portrays what they have lived and suffered”. And you can see it plainly and eloquently in Zarina Hashmi’s art.

In Zarina’s 2001 work, Dividing Line, the Indo-Pak border symbolises both a fracture and a scar. (ZARINA HASHMI)
In Zarina’s 2001 work, Dividing Line, the Indo-Pak border symbolises both a fracture and a scar. (ZARINA HASHMI)
Home is a Foreign Place represents Zarina’s memories of home through abstract images and Urdu words. (ZARINA HASHMI)
Home is a Foreign Place represents Zarina’s memories of home through abstract images and Urdu words. (ZARINA HASHMI)
Google Doodle paid tribute to the artist in 2023.
Google Doodle paid tribute to the artist in 2023.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Drawing Room: Why Narayan Chandra Biswas loves Zarina Hashmi’s art
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On