When asked to describe his work, T Venkanna has said, “Beauty, sex, art… for me there is no separation in these three things.” His works often focus on acts of sex imbued with violence. There is tremendous beauty in the works too. It all forces the viewer to think of subjects that are usually swept under the carpet.

T Venkanna’s Golden Teeth draws from post-Impressionism, Mughal miniature and Indian mythology. (IMAGES COURTESY GALLERY MASKARA)